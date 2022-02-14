Chicking Signs Strategic Deal with Kitchens@

Bengaluru: Kitchens@, India’s leading cloud kitchen brand, has signed a franchise agreement with the fast-expanding QSR chain, Chicking. Kitchens@ will be the sole partner for Chicking’s cloud kitchen strategy in India. The food chain plans to expand to other cities in India by leveraging the virtual kitchen model.

Kitchens@, the digital accelerator for international marquee brands such as ITC, Dominos, Taco Bell, etc., had worked closely on a pilot programme with Chicking recently, and the significant success of the project led to the strengthening of the partnership. The collaboration kicked off in 12 locations in Bangalore simultaneously and has subsequently moved pan India.

Speaking of the agreement, Junaiz Kizhakkayil, Founder of Kitchens@ said, "We are excited to sign this partnership with Chicking. We will be helping the brand with its expansion as well as operations in Bengaluru for now and eventually pan India. This is an exciting development for Kitchens@ and we look forward to a long-time relationship with Chicking."

Saurabh Jha, CEO of Kitchens@, added, "We are glad Chicking has picked Kitchens@ as its franchise partner. We are encouraged that they trusted us to be their partner in their brand growth. We are going to ensure their success is replicated not just in Bengaluru but also in other parts of the country. I wish them all the luck with the partnership and assure them of all the possible support."

Mirzab Mansoor, Executive Director of Chicking said, "Product innovation is the primary focus for us at Chicking. We strongly believe that Kitchens@ is a great partner to associate with as their ethics, as well as hygiene standards, are impeccable. Our variety of food items on the menu are inspired by a range of flavours and cultures, and we believe that we will continue to do well in the Indian Market."

Since individuals and families often develop their tastes, the Chicking menu features a wide variety of products such as Signature Regular & Spicy Fried Chicken, Flaming Grilled Chicken, Boneless Chicken Strips, Fish Crunchy, Mexita, Crunchy Supreme, Royal Wraps, etc. The stores will be open this week.