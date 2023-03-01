Check Vi Prepaid AP Telangana Plans

Leading telecom operator, Vi is inviting users in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana to join its network at just Rs. 99. Vi is the only brand to offer entry level recharge at affordable price point of Rs. 99 pan-India. Vi has launched a creative campaign inviting Mobile phone users to ‘Switch to Vi’ and full talktime and 200 MB of data at Rs 99 for 28 days.

Inviting value conscious users to join the high speed Vi network, Siddhartha Jain, Cluster Business Head - AP&Telangana, Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “At Vi, we have always believed in understanding the needs and aspirations of mobile users across segments. We understand the criticality of seamless network connectivity for people to manage their day to day lives. With this entry level recharge pack, our endeavour has been to offer the best in class mobile services at most attractive price points. Mobile users and non-users in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana can now join the Vi network at just Rs. 99 and enjoy the benefits of mobile connectivity in the digital era. With this offer, we are looking to drive inclusivity as well as enable more users to stay connected at all times. ”.

Vi RC 99 is available for all pre-paid customers across India.