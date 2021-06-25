Check How Many SIM Cards Are Registered Under Your Aadhaar Card Number 

It is not an exaggeration to say that Aadhaar Card is one of the most crucial documents in India. One must possess Aadhaar Card to avail the benefits of any welfare scheme offered by the Central and State Governments.

Recently, linking the Aadhaar number was made mandatory for a bank account, IT returns filing and PF account.

One should necessarily require Aadhaar for getting a new SIM connection. Many people are using more than one SIM card. Earlier, the government had restricted users to possess not more than 9 SIM connections in one person's name. Later, the government relaxed the number to 18.

As per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), a person can take up to 18 new SIM cards submitting their Aadhaar number.

The government, however, allowed 9 SIM cards for normal phone communication and the remaining 9 SIM cards can be used for M2M communication.

To find out how many SIM cards are linked to your Aadhar, Click here. You can block unused and unwanted numbers so that they will not extend your limit when you take a new SIM connection.