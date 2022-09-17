Challa Srishant Appointed as Member of Coffee Board of India

Hyderabad: CCL Products, one of the largest producers of private label instant coffee in the world, is pleased to announce that Mr. Challa Srishant, Managing Director, has been elected as a member of the prestigious Coffee Board of India as representative of instant coffee manufacturers, effective from 09th September 2022. He will serve the Board as a member up till 2024-25.

Mr. C. Srishant has more than 18 years of experience in the international coffee industry alone. He holds Directorships in several national and international companies across the world and is engaged in diverse businesses ranging from manufacturing to construction to Information Technology.

Mr. Srishant is the Chairman of Risk Management Committee and member of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. With a gold medal in Corporate Law from NALSAR, University of Law, he was also Andhra Pradesh State topper and gold medalist in Mathematics.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. C Srishant said, “It’s a proud moment for all of us at CCL. I am honoured to be appointed as a Member of the Coffee Board of India, and be a part of guiding the growth of coffee industry in India. I look forward to working with the other Members of the Board to make the presence of Indian Coffee felt in international coffee community.”

Mr. Challa Rajendra Prasad the founder of CCL Products India Ltd. also served as a member of the Coffee Board from 1990 till 1999, 2009 till 2012 and 2014 till 2017.