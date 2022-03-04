Hyderabad: Well-known Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya begins his entrepreneurial journey with the launch of his cloud kitchen brand ‘Shoyu’ through an exclusive partnership with Swiggy. Operating in a cloud kitchen format, Shoyu offers pan-Asian cuisine, including a wide range of delectable Japanese dishes made available to customers in Hyderabad through Swiggy. Paying due attention to environmental impact, the food is packed and delivered using sustainable packaging materials.

Commenting on the launch of Shoyu, the actor, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya said, “Food is very special to my heart. I have had the opportunity to travel across the world and experience the best cuisines. Shoyu has given me the opportunity to venture into a space I am extremely passionate about. A lot of work has gone into launching this brand and I am hopeful that customers enjoy our food delivered to their doorstep through Swiggy’s vast and reliable network of delivery partners.”

Shoyu offers a wide range of pan asian cuisine including dishes such as Nigiris, Thai Curries, Dimsums, Baos, Sushi, Soups, Rice, Noodles, and many more. The food as well as the packaging have received positive reviews from celebrities and food experts since Shoyu’s soft launch a few days ago.

Good food is something I’ve always been passionate about and asian has always been one of my favorites

Presenting shoyu .. a premium delivery only brand that brings some of the finest pan Asian dishes to you ! Order now ! Exclusively on @swiggy_in pic.twitter.com/EYwqOhnj8P — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) March 3, 2022

Speaking on the partnership, Paul Varghese, VP – Supply, Swiggy, said, “As Swiggy’s first association with a celebrity-led brand, we are delighted to break new ground with Chaitanya’s Shoyu, a novel concept, with a choice of delicious Asian foods offered in carefully designed and sustainable packaging. We are excited about the customer response this brand is witnessing in such a short span and proud to be associated with Shoyu that is setting new stands for cloud kitchen brands in India.”

Swiggy users in Hyderabad can avail discounts and special inaugural offers by Shoyu on the Swiggy app. To ensure the safety of customers, the Shoyu staff and Swiggy delivery executives observe Covid-safe protocols at every step, right from the preparation of the food to its delivery. Customers can also opt for ‘no contact delivery’ on Swiggy’s checkout page when they place their order.