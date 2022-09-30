CDK Global Recognized by Great Place to Work® Among India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022!

CDK Global, a leading retail automotive technology company, is now recognised among Top 50 Best Workplaces™ for Women in India, by Great Place to Work® following employee survey results and experiential programs that highlight company’s success in creating an inclusive workplace translating into tangible success outcomes for working women.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

In India, CDK Global has been certified as a Great Place to Work® since 2020 and is currently ranked among Top 15 Best Workplaces™ in Health & Wellness 2021, Top 75 Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2021, and now Top 50 Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022. CDK has also been featured as a culture case study by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The study titled ‘Decoding the Culture Fundamentals of a consistent Great Place to Work’ highlights CDK's employee development, inclusion, wellness, and empathy initiatives and how they have helped create great employee experiences. In the 5th Edition of India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022, CDK has successfully made its way, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology. These organizations among other practices particularly excel both on people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture.

CDK Global’s presence on the Great Place to Work® top lists has been fuelled by their focus on sustaining and thriving a culture of inclusion and diversity across the spectrum of hiring, engagement, development and growth for their employees. Their wellness initiatives especially for women such as SuperMom program ensures returning mothers are seamlessly inducted back with ample support from mentors to help them recapitulate earlier success. Other program called Reverse Mentoring enables early career women employees to mentor senior leaders displays their open culture. In addition, the organisation has implemented multiple other employee welfare interventions to enhance employee experience at various levels.

“We are elated to be part of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ for Women in India”, said Rashim Arora, Vice President, India Operations. “As women are playing a large role in shaping the future of workplaces, achieving gender diversity and parity is of crucial importance to improve business outcomes. At CDK, we have ensured that women employees are able to harness their maximum potential while being at work. As part of this commitment, we have deployed several women-centric initiatives as we want to be equal partners in their growth.”

“We realize, while a recognition like the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ for Women puts us in a position of advantage, it increases our responsibility as an organization towards sustaining and strengthening it. We do not see this recognition as an end, but a big push to the journey that we have undertaken where we enable women to create an impact at work and make it purposeful”, said Joy George, Head of Human Resources. "We as an organization have created a culture where gender doesn’t impede opportunities, by ensuring that our employees collaborate, co-create success and have an inclusive approach to decision-making.”