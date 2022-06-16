CASHe Launches Instant Credit Line on WhatsApp

CASHe, India’s leading credit-led, AI-driven financial wellness platform today announced that it has launched an industry-first credit line service using its AI-powered chat capability on WhatsApp to provide customers with a fast, seamless and convenient way to access instant credit line by merely typing their name. The company further stated that it is the first fintech player to offer this revolutionary service that promises an instant credit limit without the need for any documents, app downloads or filling up tedious application forms. WhatsApp’s millions of users across India can avail of a pre-approved credit limit 24/7 in under a minute from CASHe on WhatsApp itself. Any customer can avail of this service by initiating a conversation by just saying a ‘Hi” on CASHe’s WhatsApp number +91 80975 53191. The user-friendly service on the popular instant messaging platform will give users access to instant credit in a contactless way and at their fingertips. This facility is available to all salaried customers.

Underlying this facility is an AI-powered bot that matches the customer’s inputs and automatically facilitates a formal application along with a KYC check, and once verified, sets up a credit line in a few clicks through a guided conversational flow. The borrower’s details will be generated and displayed based on the name entered – the only key input that the borrower needs to enter at the start of the conversation.

Mr. V. Raman Kumar, Founder Chairman, CASHe, said, “It’s our “Customer First” approach that is at the forefront of our product innovation strategy. Today’s smart consumers demand instant gratification and contactless support. Our AI-enabled chat product introduced on WhatsApp is a step in this direction. We believe an industry-first and innovative service like this will not only empower our customers and ensure that they get a best-in-class experience in their demand for credit but will also significantly expand our credit footprint using the humongous user base of WhatsApp, thereby bringing us closer to our vision of achieving financial inclusion to the underserved in India.”

CASHe’s WhatsApp chat service is built on the WhatsApp Business Platform, an enterprise solution that allows businesses to communicate with new and existing customers on WhatsApp in a simple, secure, and reliable way. WhatsApp in India has been gaining consumers in millions with a quarter of the two billion global users are from India alone. Taking cognizance of this trend, CASHe has become the first fintech player to introduce this service through its AI-powered chatbot. The service received tremendous traction with customers during the beta stage with a near-zero delay in approving credit limits for the KYC-compliant customers.