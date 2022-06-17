Care4Parents Organises Health Camps For Senior Citizens in Association With Yatharth Hospital

Care4Parents, India’s most trusted Eldercare services platform in collaboration with Yatharth Hospital has recently undertaken a major initiative in organising a free health camp in NCR for all the residents above 50 years of age, the purpose of which was to create health awareness among senior citizens.

Free consultations were offered by General physicians, Cardiologist ENT, and Orthopaedician along with free tests including blood pressure, blood sugar BMD, and ECG.

Care4parents also enrolled people above 50 years into a complementary Yearly Package called BASE PLAN (worth Rs 2400 per year) which includes 24*7 access to General Physician, Digital Storage of Medical Records and Ambulance Service to offer emergency support as well. This service was offered in order to make people realise the importance of health and why regular check-ups will help them to implement necessary changes to lead a healthier life.

In context with the recent collaboration, Dr. Aman Khera, Co-founder of Care4Parents expressed his views saying,” Care4Parents has recently organized Healthcare Camps in association with Yatharth Hospitals (Noida). The hospital authorities were very cooperative in organizing multi-speciality camps for the elderly. They also provided free consultations and investigations like Blood Sugar on-site. They were very proactive and helpful in arranging all materials and manpower required for the camp. The RWA authorities were also very helpful in arranging logistics and basic amenities including space for organizing the camp. They were very proactive in advertising and informing the residents about it. Such activities are very helpful in enabling healthcare to be delivered across all sections of the society."

The motive behind taking this huge initiative by Care4parents was to deliver cutting-edge medical research and healthcare innovation to the old age people and why it is the need of the hour for every individual.