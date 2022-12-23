CARE Hospital to Build a 911-like Model for Indian Healthcare

Hyderabad based CARE Hospitals group, one of the largest multi-speciality hospital networks in India, today announced its partnership with StanPlus, India's largest medical emergency response platform, to deliver an efficient Emergency Response Service across Hyderabad. As part of this partnership, the five branches that are Banjara Hills, Nampally/Malakpet, Hi-Tech City, and Musheerabad will have one ALS ambulance each in addition to one more ALS that will also be deployed at CARE Hospitals Banjara’s Hills outpatient centre.

The partnership between CARE Hospitals & StanPlus marks an integral step towards strengthening the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) ecosystem in Hyderabad. StanPlus via its state-of-the-art technology, prompt response mechanism and trained paramedics will be able to get to the critical patients on time and easily extend life-saving services like triaging and vital sharing during the "golden hour."

Further breaking down the partnership, people calling for CARE hospitals at the five branches will be redirected to first respondents who will then examine the condition of the patient on call and categorise it as critical and non-critical case while also directing the callers on how to respond till the ambulance reaches the spot. On identifying it as a critical case, the ambulance reaches the patient in less than 15 minutes and instructs CARE hospitals to start medical procedures in parallel to ensure timely medical care.

Elaborating about the partnership, Mr. Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO, CARE Hospitals said “We are delighted to announce our partnership with StanPlus to handle our ambulance network across Hyderabad. CARE Hospitals has been delivering high-quality healthcare with a patient-first approach for over 25 years while Stanplus is taking giant strides towards fixing the gaps in the Indian healthcare infrastructure by providing seamless emergency medical services. This association will further strengthen our position in Hyderabad as a leading healthcare facility for emergency and critical care. Together, we will be best placed to provide greater accessibility and timely emergency care services to our patients.”

Commenting on the announcement, Prabhdeep Singh, Founder & CEO StanPlus said, “Our partnership with CARE Hospitals is another step towards achieving our larger mission of providing the best pre-hospital care, through our ambulances with cutting-edge technology and an ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) of 8 minutes across Hyderabad. CARE Hopsital has been a pioneer in delivering high-quality treatment for emergency cases, and we as an emergency response company, brought in a natural synergy. We have developed high-quality emergency response services by deploying connected devices that can share real-time data with the hospitals, potentially saving both precious time and patient lives. Our vision is to provide best-in-class services in Hyderabad and build a robust model of medical assistance, following the golden standards of speed, reliability and empathy for the patients.”

Together CARE Hospitals & StanPlus vows to reach emergencies in less than 15 minutes across the Hyderabad city. StanPlus aims to achieve the core pillars of response technologies during emergencies: access, triage, destination selection, and vital sharing.