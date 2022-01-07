Canara Bank Retains Interest Rates On Loans/Advances With Effect From 07.01.2022
Jan 07, 2022, 10:45 IST
Bengaluru: Canara Bank, a leading Public Sector Bank, has retained its Marginal Cost of Fund Based Lending Rate (MCLR) on Loans / Advances across all tenors with effect from January 7, 2022.
Accordingly, the tenor linked MCLRs of the Bank shall be as under with effect from 07.01.2022
Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) continues to be at 6.90%.
