Canara Bank retains Interest rates on loans/advances

Apr 07, 2021, 10:33 IST
Bangalore: Canara Bank, a leading Public Sector Bank, has retained its Marginal Cost of Fund Based Lending Rate (MCLR) on Loans / Advances across all tenors with effect from April 7, 2021.

Accordingly, the tenor linked MCLRs of the Bank shall be as under with effect from 07.04.2021:

Tenor

Interest Rate (in %)

Overnight MCLR

6.70%

One-Month MCLR

6.70%

Three- Month MCLR

6.95%

Six-Month MCLR

7.30%

One Year MCLR

7.35%

Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) continues to be at 6.90%. 

