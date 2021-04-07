Canara Bank retains Interest rates on loans/advances
Bangalore: Canara Bank, a leading Public Sector Bank, has retained its Marginal Cost of Fund Based Lending Rate (MCLR) on Loans / Advances across all tenors with effect from April 7, 2021.
Accordingly, the tenor linked MCLRs of the Bank shall be as under with effect from 07.04.2021:
|
Tenor
|
Interest Rate (in %)
|
Overnight MCLR
|
6.70%
|
One-Month MCLR
|
6.70%
|
Three- Month MCLR
|
6.95%
|
Six-Month MCLR
|
7.30%
|
One Year MCLR
|
7.35%
Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) continues to be at 6.90%.