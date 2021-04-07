Canara Bank retains Interest rates on loans/advances

Bangalore : Canara Bank, a leading Public Sector Bank, has retained its Marginal Cost of Fund Based Lending Rate (MCLR) on Loans / Advances across all tenors with effect from April 7, 2021.

Accordingly, the tenor linked MCLRs of the Bank shall be as under with effect from 07.04.2021:

Tenor Interest Rate (in %) Overnight MCLR 6.70% One-Month MCLR 6.70% Three- Month MCLR 6.95% Six-Month MCLR 7.30% One Year MCLR 7.35%

Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) continues to be at 6.90%.