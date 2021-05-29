Canara Bank to raise Rs. 9,000 Crore by Way of Equity and Debt Instruments

Bangalore: Canara Bank, the leading nationalized bank, in its Board of Directors meeting, held on Friday, has approved the Capital Raising Plan of the Bank for the Financial Year 2021-22 amounting up to Rs. 9,000 Crore by way of Equity and Debt Instruments.

The Board of Directors of the Bank has approved to Raise Equity Share Capital amounting up to Rs. 2500 Crores (including Premium) by way of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) during the Financial Year 2021-22 out of the above Rs. 9000 Crore.