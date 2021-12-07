Canara Bank Inks MoU with Toyota Kirloskar Motor to Offer Attractive Finance Schemes

Hyderabad: Canara Bank is the third largest Public Sector Bank in India with its headquarter in Bengaluru. Canara Bank has achieved several milestones in the financial sector in India for its diverse product portfolio, excellent services and facilities.

Under Retail Banking, Canara Bank offers wide range of Retail Loan Products for customers i.e. Housing Loan, Vehicle Loan, Personal Loan, Education Loan etc. Now, Canara Bank has entered in an MoU with M/s Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited to offer attractive finance schemes which is an extension of their efforts to enhance customer experience for hassle free finance to purchase cars at attractive rate of interest, longer repayment with nil processing and documentation charges.