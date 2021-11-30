BYD India Strengthens Its Presence in India, Ropes in 6 Dealers Covering 8 Key Cities

Chennai: BYD India, a subsidiary of the Warren Buffett-backed world's leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, announced today the expansion of its dealer network across key strategic EV markets in India. Established in Chennai, BYD India is now in association with six renowned auto dealers to strengthen its presence in India.

BYD provides integrated new energy solutions encompassing energy acquisition, storage, and application. In a drive to revolutionise the Indian EV segment to create a more environment-friendly society, BYD India today started their dealerships across 8 key locations in the country, which will be extended to other markets in the coming years.

These dealerships will be run by six dealers across eight cities, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Vijayawada, covering their respective states and nearby markets. Ahmedabad will be covered by Cargo Motors, Bangalore and Vijayawada by PPS Motors Group, Chennai by KUN Auto Group, Hyderabad by Mody Group, Kochi by EVM Autokraft, and New Delhi and Mumbai will be covered by Landmark Automobiles. All eight cities will provide customers with a holistic experience and offer sales and services for premium pure electric MPVs, the All-New e6 in the B2B segment.

With premium products, fully equipped and completely covered workshops, and showrooms providing focused sales consulting, these dealerships will provide an electrifying experience coupled with better sales and service.

Mr Shrirang Joshi, the Sales Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles for BYD India Private Limited, said, "We have been focusing on strengthening our presence in the country and the expansion of our dealer network will enable us to take our all new e6, the premium pure electric MPV, closer to our B2B customers. Our dealerships, while providing focused sales consultancy as per business requirements, will also ensure that customers get to experience our products, which offer maximum value to their business and better total cost of ownership. Our goal is to ensure that our customers feel empowered by associating with BYD India."

Mr Shrirang added, "We are witnessing an emerging demand for the premium eMPV segment with a diversified customer base and are confident that the premium eMPV can match all their needs to provide a better experience."

BYD India, along with their dealer partners, will also ensure safety for everyone, taking all measures of sanitization, safety, and social distancing at all showrooms and workshops.

Mr Ketsu Zhang, the Executive Director of BYD India Private Limited, said, "BYD has been an aspirational pure electric brand globally and we are delighted to continue our commitment and success in the Indian EV market. We are all set to partner with India’s goal of the EV revolution and provide a clean and green environment. Our philosophy is to provide a better motoring experience while being conscious of the environment we live in. With our state-of-the-art after-sales and service centres across key cities, we want to ensure the discerning customer gets a superior experience while building a better environment together."

Mr Ketsu also added the great achievement of BYD’s electric buses, marking a new record by climbing up to 3,980 metres in the Himalayas and overcoming challenging road and temperature conditions. With a total operating mileage of over 30 million kilometres in India, these BYD buses help reduce carbon emissions by nearly 31,250 tons, or the equivalent of planting over 2.5 million trees, making BYD India take the major part in the Indian market and be the leader in the country’s electric bus market.

Early this month, BYD India launched the pure electric MPV All-New e6 across India, equipped with Bosch’s latest IPB intelligent brake control system with fast response and a smooth linear braking feel. Focusing on optimising efficiency, the All-New e6 is capable of regenerating energy from as low as 2 km/h. Built on the BYD e-Platform, the All-New e6 integrates the most important electric powertrain components to reduce weight, optimise efficiency, and improve the driving experience. With driver’s side and front passenger seat airbags, the vehicle also features a seat belt reminder for all. The new model also comes with a speed-sensing automatic lock and a rearview camera with a distance scale line. The BYD All-New e6

The all-new e6 is equipped with the 71.7 kWh Blade Battery and has a WLTC (city) range of 520km and a WLTC (combined) range of 415km on just a single charge. It supports both AC and DC fast charging, which can support a DC fast charge from 30% to 80% within 35 minutes.

The car also comes with LED daytime running lights and LED rear combination lamps. Leather seats and a 6-way adjustable driver and front passenger seat make up the upgraded interior. A 10.1-inch rotatable touch screen allows Bluetooth and Wifi connectivity for a seamless connection. It also possesses a CN95 air filtration system with a medical-grade face mask level of air purification. The all-new e6 also comes with a vehicle warranty of 3 years or 125,000 km (whichever is earlier), a battery cell warranty of 8 years or 500,000 km (whichever is earlier), and a traction motor warranty of 8 years or 150,000 km.

The premium pure electric MPV e6 will be available in cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Chennai at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2,960,000 inclusive of the 7kW charger, and Rs 2,915,000 exclusive of the 7kW charger for the B2B market.