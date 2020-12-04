Burger King India IPO Subscribed 9.38 Times On Second Day

NEW DELHI: Burger King India's initial public offer was subscribed 9.38 times on the second day of subscription on Thursday.

The company's initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 69,86,61,250 shares against the total offer size of 7,44,91,524 shares, as per data available with the NSE.

The initial share sale got oversubscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription on Wednesday.

The portion meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.70 times, non-institutional investors 3.61 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 37.84 times.

The initial public offer will see the Indian subsidiary of the US-based Burger King raise Rs 810 crore, including a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 450 crore.

Promoter entity QSR Asia Pte Ltd will sell up to 6 crore shares through the IPO. At the upper end of the price band, the sale would fetch Rs 360 crore.

Price range for the offer, which would close for subscription on Friday, has been fixed at Rs 59-60 per share.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial are the managers to the offer.

Burger King India had on Tuesday raised Rs 364.5 crore from anchor investors.

The quick service restaurant (QSR) chain currently operates 268 stores in India and out of them, eight are franchises, mainly located at airports, while the rest are owned by the company. (Inputs From PTI)