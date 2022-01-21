Built to Perfection: Skoda Slavia Rolls Off The Production Line

Mumbai: On a continued product onslaught since 2021 and as part of the INDIA 2.0 project, ŠKODA AUTO India today announces the commencement of production of its premium mid-size sedan, the ŠKODA SLAVIA, from its plant in Chakan, Pune. Developed with a focus on the Indian market, the SLAVIA also marks the debut of an all-new sedan and the beginning of a new legacy for India and the world for ŠKODA AUTO. Powered by a 1.0 litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol, making 85kW (115ps) and 110kW (150PS) respectively, the SLAVIA will come with a choice of either a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic or 7-speed DSG transmission.

Christian Cahn von Seelen, Chairman of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited, said, “Four years ago, we pledged a renewed commitment to India with the announcement of the INDIA 2.0 project. Its success truly highlights the great collaboration between our teams across the globe and here in India. We have completed the first chapter with the successful launches of the two SUVs. Today, with the production roll out of the ŠKODA SLAVIA, we are igniting the next stage of our INDIA 2.0 product campaign. The SLAVIA is a strong testament of our intent and capability in the Indian market. The SLAVIA will not only provide a boost to the premium sedan segment, but will also showcase ŠKODA AUTO’s expertise, pedigree and legacy with sedans in terms of design, packaging, dynamics, technology and value.”

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “The SLAVIA is an all-new value luxury sedan for India, specially developed and meticulously designed considering the requirements and expectations of our customers. In times where interest for crossovers and SUVs is high, the SLAVIA is a measure of ŠKODA AUTO’s confidence that it is the product and not the category or body shape that will drive customer demand. We have already clocked in substantial growth over the last year and are rapidly expanding our network and customer touchpoints to bring more customers into the ŠKODA family. The SLAVIA will carry forward the thrust and provide impetus and excitement to fans of ŠKODA AUTO India and customers looking for a set of wheels that offers a fantastic driving experience and is gorgeous inside out.”

ŠKODA SLAVIA: GORGEOUS INSIDE OUT

The ŠKODA SLAVIA represents 125 years of design evolution. This sedan carries the bloodline of the OCTAVIA and the SUPERB, but remains very much a stand-out piece of design with all the signature elements of a ŠKODA - sharply contoured, crease free lines and a wide, muscular stance which exudes power and grace. Its width of 1,752 mm makes SLAVIA the widest offering in the segment, and enables generous amounts of space for up to five people. This is matched by a huge boot capacity of 521 litres. The headlights and taillights are available with LED technology and characterise the ŠKODA-typical crystalline details. Chrome plated design features, two-tone alloy wheels and an exclusive ŠKODA badge all add to the SLAVIA’s high-quality feel. The new metallic Crystal Blue and the Tornado Red paintwork are both ŠKODA exclusives for the INDIA 2.0 project.

The new SLAVIA’s interior is based on the latest design concept of ŠKODA’s European models. A free-standing infotainment screen measuring up to 25.4 centimetres takes centre stage. The circular air vents are another striking feature. From the Ambition trim upwards, the touch-control Climatronic with Air Care function comes as standard, while comfort features such as ventilated front seats upholstered in leather are available for the top-end Style variant. The line running underneath the infotainment screen is inspired by the silhouette of the ŠKODA grille and provides a hand rest for use when operating the display. A horizontal, colour contrasting decorative strip accentuates the width of the spacious interior and connects the circular side air vents.

The infotainment systems available across all variants of the new ŠKODA SLAVIA can be operated easily and intuitively, and entirely via the colour touchscreen. They feature SmartLink technology enabling the integration of smartphones. The Style trim will provide access to a plethora of MyŠKODA Connect mobile online services. Additionally, customers will have access to ŠKODA Play apps, which can be used to download a navigation function for the top-end infotainment system.

The ŠKODA SLAVIA’s two TSI engine options – the 1.0-litre and the 1.5-litre that offer class-leading performance have been extensively tested across India’s rapidly altering terrain. The 1.5-litre engine also comes with active cylinder technology (ACT), which automatically shuts down two cylinders when the engine load is low, enhancing fuel efficiency. Paired with options that include the seamless 7-speed DSG, 6-speed torque converter and 6-speed manual, the SLAVIA offers a level of engagement true driving enthusiasts look for.

The ŠKODA SLAVIA comes with excellent active and passive safety features. Occupants are protected by up to six airbags. To ensure children also have a safe journey, the sedan comes with ISOFIX anchors and Top Tether anchor points on the rear seats. ESC is another standard feature ensuring a high level of driving safety, while the Multi-Collision Brake will safely bring the vehicle to a standstill in the event of an accident. The SLAVIA also offers a host of practical comfort features such as Hill-Hold Control, rain and light sensors, and cruise control. A tyre pressure monitor is another convenient feature. Moreover, the ŠKODA SLAVIA is equipped with a body shell that is highly rigid and has been extensively tested for a wide variety of impacts.

Strong India Focus

The INDIA 2.0 project is headed by ŠKODA AUTO, which oversees all activities of the Volkswagen Group in India, and the campaign is backed by investments of one billion euros to strengthen the long-term presence of ŠKODA and Volkswagen in the Indian subcontinent. The aim is to reach a combined market share of 5% by 2025.

The MQB-A0-IN – a variant of Volkswagen Group’s modular transverse matrix – provides the technical basis for the new ŠKODA models. ŠKODA AUTO has adapted this platform specifically for the Indian market and to meet the country’s new, stricter safety and emission requirements. Most of the development work is carried out in India – in close collaboration with colleagues based in the Czech Republic – at the technology centre in Pune, which opened in early 2019. The on-site team’s wealth of expertise and understanding of local preferences mean that ŠKODA can respond to changing needs quickly and in a flexible manner. ŠKODA AUTO’s vehicle production in India has a localisation level up to 95%. The carmaker set up a new MQB production line at its Pune plant so this could be achieved. In the medium term, the models manufactured in India will also be exported to other countries.