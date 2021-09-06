Bridgestone India’s Carbon-Neutral Fuel Biomass Boiler Plant to Save 19396 Tons/Year in CO2 Emission

Hyderabad: Bridgestone India today commissioned a carbon-neutral boiler plant at its Pune manufacturing facility. This initiative is part of the Bridgestone Group’s worldwide commitment to reduce its absolute CO2 emissions by 50% by 2030.

Built-in collaboration with Thermax Onsite Energy Solutions Limited (TOESL) the plant uses carbon-neutral Biomass briquettes made from agricultural waste. Estimated steam generation with this Boiler will be 123236 Tons per Year at full capacity and considering the above steam generation, the estimated CO2 reduction will be 19396 Tons/Year. The boiler plant caters to the current steam requirements at the Pune plant. Steam is utilized in tyre curing process to provide heat energy to stimulate chemical reactions between rubber compounds and other materials in order to give tyres their final shape.

“We at Bridgestone are committed to help ensure a healthy environment for the future generations. This boiler plant is the third in Bridgestone’s global operations and the first in Bridgestone’s EMIA (Europe, Middle East, India, and Africa) region and we are proud of this achievement. Reducing CO2 emissions is an essential step of our global sustainability strategy and with this plant, we will save 0.157 Ton CO2 for every ton of steam produced. This will also result in annual savings of Rs. 6.9 million as compared to conventional energy usage. We are glad to have a reliable and expert partner such as Thermax Onsite Energy Solutions supporting us in this venture” said Mr. Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India.

Bridgestone India prides itself in reducing the carbon footprint. Both its plants at Pune and Indore supplement their energy requirements through the use of solar power. The two plants currently have a total of 6.72 MW of solar power installations.