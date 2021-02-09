Bridgestone India launches Select + a Concept Store offering Digital Led Tyre Buying and Service Experience

Pune: Bridgestone India, today launched the country's first Concept Store offering educative tyre buying and service experience. The Bridgestone Select + are a superior range of retail outlets by Bridgestone India, which offers an interactive experience to consumers. At the same time, they can avail tyres and tyre related services. The new Bridgestone Select + stores feature digital-led experience in choosing tyres, understanding various tyres and their relevance to the consumers' driving needs. Starting with Pune, Bridgestone plans to introduce these stores in multiple cities in the country by the end of 2021.

Tyres being the most critical part contributing to better vehicle performance and safety of the vehicle on the road, continue to garner low involvement from consumers. With these concept stores, Bridgestone India aims to create higher engagement and informative experience for consumers as they avail tyre services in these stores.

The store in Pune addresses a long-felt need of customers to understand tyre selection and its care better. The process is enabled through an interactive digital kiosk where customers can pick between Bridgestone's array of choices. The store also offers customer demonstrations to understand the impact that each of the tyre services provides and helps customers get the best out of their tyres.

"As a global leader in Sustainable Mobility and Advanced solutions, Bridgestone aims to provide higher value to our customers. With the Bridgestone Select + range of retail stores, we are pioneering to create an innovative retail experience, which allows our customers to make a more informed and engaged purchase decision. Through Bridgestone Select +, we are underlining the difference a superior tyre and tyre service can make. said Mr. Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India.

The new Bridgestone Select + store features digital and experiential led involvement in choosing tyres, understanding different tyres and their relevance to the consumers' driving needs. Tyre consultation is no longer limited to taking the best guess on tyre price. However, it helps the consumer identify the most suitable choice depending on a car tyre and driving conditions. The host of services that will be available at Bridgestone Select + stores include:

· Tyre advise and information on Bridgestone range of tyre products.

· Tyre selection consultation through a digital tyre selection desk, demonstration and understanding of tyre services.

· Their successful tyre services and service packages – Alignment, Balancing, Nitrogen, Rotation, among others, will continue to be available, along with the touch and feel experience of various tyre patterns available from Bridgestone.

"The new Bridgestone Select + range of stores comes as a new retail model and our intent here is to embrace digitisation of our dealership stores and create delight for the modern digital consumers. As a technology leader, we wish to create a differentiated brand experience for our consumers. Tyres are one of the most critical parts contributing to vehicle performance and safety, and with these Bridgestone Select + range of stores, we aim to create more awareness and involvement for our customers." said Deepak Gulati Chief Marketing Officer, Bridgestone India.