Brevan Howard invests in Colexion, to launch new innovative products for expansion and brand growth

New Delhi: Brevan Howard, a leading platform for delivering macro, macro-RV, and derivative trading strategies, has announced an investment in Asia's biggest NFT marketplace, Colexion, as a strategic investor. The funds will be used to scale up the business, launch new innovative products, and invest further in tech to redefine consumer experience.

The investment will offer benefits such as ideating strategies and executing long-term plans to fuel growth and development. It will also provide technical solutions and assistance to enable a seamless user experience at par with industry standards.

The NFT market is ripe for explosion and there is vast room for innovation," said Aron Landy, CEO of Brevan Howard. He also said that, “the company is very well-capitalized, but given the large market opportunity and the high growth momentum, it received strong interest from the market. Thus, it decided to partner with Colexion to decode the growth opportunities and unlock the potential of the market”.

While Brevan Howard will focus on creating futuristic opportunities, Colexion aims to give NFTs the value it deserves, thereby allowing artists and fans to interact and trade on this trustworthy platform.

Presently, Colexion is already making a buzz after it launched one-of-a-kind limited edition trump cards of 30 renowned celebrities in the sports, entertainment, art, and lifestyle category on 12th December 2021 including music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, cricketers Varun Chakravarthy and Dwayne Bravo, and Bollywood and TV star Tanuj Virwani and Aamir Ali, among others. Launched by Colexion, interactive trump cards will have photos and models in 3D and 2D formats of the celebrities.

The world of cricket is also showing keen interest in the increasing NFT space. India's legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh has recently partnered with Colexion to make his debut in the NFT marketplace. The latter will drop its first trump card edition on 25th December 2021 as a gesture of love for his fans. Furthermore, Colexion is creating a one-of-its-kind Virtual NFT Museum for all the NFTs of Yuvraj where his fans can be a part of his life’s journey. Further, the cricketer’s signed merchandise will be offered as giveaways on the platform as NFTs.

Founded by Abhay Aggrawal, Colexion has become one of the biggest NFT marketplace offering NFTs of celebrated actors and sportspersons to enter the world of NFT and engage with their fans like never before. Today, it has emerged as the one-stop destination for digital artists to explore their talent and earn rewards through the same.

Colexion is growing at a breakneck speed across the globe, and within the NFT space, we are seeing that the biggest potential lies in adding value to the digital assets, and we are leading this space with our unique products and unified customer experience," said Abhay Aggrawal, founder Colexion. "We are extremely delighted to have some of the biggest investors around the world partnering with us as we gear up for our next phase of growth and expansion."

NFTs, which are gaining steam in India and across the globe, has seen significant sales growth. According to data from market tracker DappRadar, global sales volumes of NFTs galloped to $10.7 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an eightfold increase from the previous quarter.

Witnessing tremendous demand, Colexion aims to become a global player and stay at the forefront of this revolution through its exemplary services and a one-of-its-kind platform for digital artists and creators.