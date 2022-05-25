Branch appoints Sumith Sumithran as Head of People for India

Branch International, one of the world's leading personal finance apps, announced the appointment of Sumith Sumithran as Head of People for India operation. In this new role, Sumith will be responsible for driving the people management strategy covering talent acquisition, talent management, learning and development, performance management and diversity & inclusion.

With over 14 years of HR experience, Sumith has held HR Leadership positions in CleverTap and Fractal Analytics, and had stints with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance & Reliance Communications. In his last role at CleverTap he HR Business Partnering, Operations, Compensation & Benefits and Admin function, helping them achieve 3x growth in headcount while positioning CleverTap as a brand of choice for career aspirants. At Fractal Analytics, he led the global HR operations role, Compensation & Benefits, and Business Partnering for Fractal’s incubated product teams.

Talking about his new role, Sumith said, “Branch’s culture story is like a hidden gem, truly wondrous to all those who have experienced it but unknown to the world at large. I am excited about this opportunity to share this story to the world, while codifying the foundation required to amplify this culture as we scale!”

“We are thrilled to welcome Sumith as a talented human resource leader. We believe his experience and leadership will create a welcoming and inclusive culture and enable us to prepare for the next stage of growth,” said Sucheta Mahapatra, Managing Director, Branch India.

Sumith holds a MBA from Alliance University, Bengaluru and is a Commerce graduate from Christ University, Bengaluru.

Sumith is based out of Mumbai. When not donning the HR hat, he is an avid automotive enthusiast, and enjoys a good game of volleyball and football.