Bosch SDS receives Linux and Open-Source Databases Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

Bosch SDS today announced that it has received the Linux and Open-Source Databases Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization - a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in migrating workloads running on Red Hat Enterprise Linux or SUSE virtual machines and/or utilizing MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MariaDB databases to Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their migration practices, are able to receive the Linux and Open Source Databases Migration to Azure advanced specialization.

As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, they are looking for a trusted partner with advanced skills to assess, plan, and migrate their existing workloads to the cloud. The specialization allows Bosch SDS with an active Gold Cloud Platform competency that helps in demonstrating expertise in migrating workloads running on Linux virtual machines and open-source databases to Azure, building stronger connections with the customer.

“In today’s fast-paced business environment, it is important to have the right infrastructure in place to undertake workload migrations. It is imperative to plan every aspect of the migration to ensure minimal risk and smooth transition. The Linux and Open-Source Databases Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization strengthens Bosch's expertise in migrating workloads and builds a better connection with the customers. This recognition is a testament to our competency and proven success at Bosch SDS,” said Arun Shankar, Global Head, Cloud, Customer Apps and Automation, Bosch Software and Digital Solutions.