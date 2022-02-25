Bosch Global Software Technologies Strengthens Commitment to Sustainability

Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), formerly known as Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI), has partnered with Forests by Heartfulness to plant 25,000 saplings in a mini-forest plantation drive to celebrate its 25 years legacy in India and also to represent its 25,000 associate strength. This multi-city plantation which will be across Bangalore, Coimbatore and Hyderabad was kicked off on February 24, 2022.

Speaking on the initiative Mr. RK Shenoy, SVP – Mobility Engineering and Member of Executive Leadership, BGSW said, "This plantation drive marks our commitment to sustainability. BGSW focuses on improving the quality of life and this is reflected in our commitment to developing new products and high-tech solutions that are intelligent, connected, and sustainable. We are celebrating 25 years of our legacy in India and our recent rebranding to BGSW through an initiative that will leave a positive enduring impact for many decades to come. Globally Bosch has taken many steps on sustainability and one of the first to be Carbon neutral. BGSW has been driving many initiatives including lake rejuvenation. This is one more small but sincere step in the conservation and maintenance of the planet's ecological balance. Together with the local community, we can fight climate change and create a healthy environment for the next generation."

Mr. Kamlesh Patel (aka Daaji), President and Guide of Heartfulness said, “‘Forests by Heartfulness is our endeavor to create widespread awareness and enhance sustainable green cover for the future generations. The amount of flora that needs to be replenished for the natural ecosystem to be restored, is not an overnight process nor can it be a single entity initiative. It is a shared responsibility amongst various stakeholders – corporates, governments, NGOs, forestry, and individuals as well. We are greatly encouraged to see the interest within corporates to actively collaborate with this initiative towards building a green legacy. We congratulate Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) towards taking up this large-scale multi-city mini-forest plantation drive across many cities marking their 25 years in India and commitment to sustainability.”

With 25,000 Sapling across Bangalore, Hyderabad and Coimbatore, this project focuses on improving biodiversity, creating a microclimate to abate city pollution, providing naturally grown fruits and medicinal herbs to the local communities, raising the local water table, and reducing at least 5,000 tonnes of carbon emission over the next ten years. BGSW with their NGO partner, Heartfulness will collaborate with local communities to take care of saplings and provide the necessary technology for geotagging and monitoring their growth for at least two years to ensure nutrient management.

The 25,000 saplings will be planted using Forests by Heartfulness proprietary Heartyculture High Density (HCHD) plantation method. This method involves extensive soil reconstitution using Activated Biochar, Vermicompost, Cow manure, and Cocopeat. BGSW will facilitate the plantation of over 100 different species of trees to create a mini forest. The trees selected for the plantation drive are native, endemic and support one another through an extensive root network.