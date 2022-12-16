Bosch Global Software Technologies Inaugurates New Smart Campus in Hyderabad to Strengthen Global Delivery Network 

Hyderabad: Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) formerly known as Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI), inaugurated its new smart campus at HITEC City in Hyderabad to strengthen its software centric product innovations.

The Center of Excellence is a Technology and Innovation R&D center focussed on Automotive Engineering and Digital Enterprise. In the Automotive Engineering domain, the facility will work on Classical Powertrain, Automotive Steering, e-Mobility, Cross Domain Computing (ADAS, Autonomous Driving), Active and Passive Safety, and Digital Cockpit Systems.

On the Digital Enterprise front, it will focus on Enterprise IT technologies, Cloud technologies, AIoT/ML, Cyber and Embedded security, Connected Products and Connected industry solutions.

“BGSW’s new campus is testimony to the engineering talent and innovation focus in Telangana. The Government’s focus on providing world class infratstructure to technology companies has helped attract various corporations in the state, boosting employment and propelling Hyderabad as the ideal tech city in the country”, said Shri K T Rama Rao, Hon‘ble Minister for IT, Industries, Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, who inaugurated the new facility.

Speaking on the inauguration, Kiran Sundara Raman, Vice President, Center Head - Hyderabad, Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) said, “With strong focus on Research & Development, BGSW has a strong global footprint and wants to leverage the world class talent market of Hyderabad and Telangana for engineering and digital business to build a strong global delivery network. We believe that with our presence in Hyderabad, BGSW will be able to bring software centric innovation to products for both Indian and global markets of Bosch. Our local presence in Hyderabad will help us in strengthening our relationship with existing and new customers in the region.”

BGSW has two facilities already operational with a professional workforce of about 1,500 associates in Hyderabad. To consolidate their operations, they will be moving into the new state-of-the-art, 1.5 Lakh Sq.Ft facility, and plan to build the workforce talent in Automotive Engineering and Digital Enterprise.