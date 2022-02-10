Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) Expands Its Footprint In India; Launches Center In Hyderabad

Hyderabad– Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), formerly known as Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions, one of the world's leading global suppliers of technology and software services, today announced the launch of its new center in Hyderabad. BGSW is the largest software and technology center for Bosch outside Germany with a delivery & sales network across several global locations such as Mexico, Vietnam, North America, Japan, Germany, the Middle East, and India. While BGSW is headquartered in Bangalore, being a global hub for software, it caters to customers and partners across geographies and industries in their digitalization journey.

In addition to its current operations at Bangalore and Coimbatore, BGSW is expanding to Hyderabad in 2022. Spread over two facilities in Hi-tech City, Bosch's new technology and innovation R&D center in Hyderabad will augment the company's focus on Automotive Engineering and Digital Enterprise. Bosch aims to leverage Hyderabad's thriving software ecosystem to access world-class talent, build expertise and centers of excellence in new emerging technologies, and harness local leadership to strengthen its global delivery network.

“In the last two decades, we have grown in multiple dimensions evolving into the largest technology center for Bosch outside of Germany, having a footprint of product engineering for every business of Bosch. As our expansion of talent base grows outside India and within, we continue to make target investments in world-class infrastructure and innovation labs to strengthen our software expertise. Our new Hyderabad center will have Centers of Excellence working on the application of electronics and computation to solve domain problems such as autonomous driving, vehicle computing, gateways, V2X (vehicle-to-anything) connectivity, electrification, safety. There are similar opportunities in other domains like healthcare, energy and more. At BGSW, our strategy is to be Fit-for-Future and our presence in Hyderabad will help us leverage best-in-class talent to strengthen our global delivery network." said Dattatri Salagame, CEO, President, and Managing Director, Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW).

The company is looking to ramp up to 3000 professionals in the Hyderabad center by 2025. Additionally, it is also looking for fresh talent from universities and colleges in the areas of - Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE), Computer Science, Mechatronics Engineering, and Instrumentation. BGSW plans to provide flexibility to its associates to work from anywhere, in line with present-day workplace practices.

Speaking about the new center, Kiran Sundara Raman, Vice President, Center Head, Hyderabad said, “Our focus in Hyderabad is to build and deliver global programs in new-age automotive and digital technologies including classical Powertrain, Active and Passive safety, e-Mobility, and cross-domain computing solutions. We would like to leverage the talent market and build a global talent pool in technologies such as Cloud, AIoT/ML, Cyber and embedded security. We believe that with this expansion, BGSW will be able to bring Software centric innovation to products for both Indian and global markets of Bosch.”

The company recently changed its name from Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI) to Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW). The company is looking to strengthen its R&D capability with national expansion plans and targeted investments to strengthen its software expertise.