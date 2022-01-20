Bosch at CES 2022: Unveiled AIShield to protect AI systems and bolster Digital Trust

Bengaluru: Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), one of the world’s leading global suppliers of technology and services, unveiled a new SaaS Product - Bosch AIShield, a security product to protect artificial intelligence at CES 2022. The Bosch AIShield protects AI systems against external attacks. It performs the vulnerability analysis of AI systems and then creates an AI assisted defense mechanism to provide protection. The solution comprises of a SaaS (software as a service) tool and programming interface which has been designed to help developers and organizations to scale it for a variety of AI systems. The Bosch AIShield defends AI systems in Cloud and on IoT devices and protects IP, brands, and investments, thus creating trust in digitalization.

Bosch AIShield also offers consulting services to help organizations navigate the security landscape of AI. With Bosch AIShield’s rich end-to-end security offering, security teams and AI/ML developers can ensure AI systems are monitored and protected. “Bosch is committed to make AI trustworthy and build digital trust in AI. AIShield is an important product offering towards that. It protects AI systems against emerging threats from adversaries. AIShield makes AI security accessible to all and bolsters Digital trust in AI”, says Krishnamurthy Vadiraj, Head Technology & Innovation, BGSW.

Also Read: TPG Backed Premium And Luxury Auto Dealer Group Landmark Files DRHP For Its Rs 762 Crore IPO

Bosch Tech Compass: a survey conducted in five countries around the world

The Bosch Tech Compass – a representative survey conducted in five countries and presented for the first time at CES – shows what people across the globe expect from new technologies. According to the survey, the majority of respondents (72 percent) are convinced that technological progress is making the world a better place, for instance as a key to fighting climate change (76 percent).