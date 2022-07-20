BNP Paribas India Best International Corporate Bank: Asiamoney

BNP Paribas has been acknowledged as the Best International Corporate Bank in India by leading financial publication, Asiamoney – part of the Euromoney Group.

Since 1860, BNP Paribas has been leveraging its strong international network and local market expertise to help corporates and financial institutions – across the globe– to find business opportunities, either domestically or internationally.

“Whether in promoting lending and acquisition financing, working capital loans, project finance, equity capital market solutions or debt capital market products, the bank provides the entire range of solutions to its clients, making Asiamoney’s best international corporate bank for India in 2022,” Asiamoney said in an announcement. Having syndicated various notable capital markets transactions, BNP Paribas has shown that it is the bank of choice for many of India’s large corporations, thanks to its deep local expertise and international footprint, Asiamoney added.

“We continue to be the preferred banking partner of top Indian corporates, be it for their plain vanilla banking needs or more sophisticated structured and advisory banking products as they forge ahead on their journeys of becoming global champions in an increasingly competitive market landscape. Being European Union’s leading bank, we are proud to serve as the gateway between India and Europe – supporting Indian corporates navigate through the European financial ecosystem; and similarly guiding European corporate clients looking to expand their footprint in India.” says Sanjay Singh, CEO of BNP Paribas India.

Another area where BNP Paribas brings its global expertise is in environmental, social and governance. In 2021, India committed to achieving net-zero status by 2070, but many of its corporates had already started to incorporate ESG into their businesses and had turned to BNP Paribas for the best solutions, Asiamoney added.