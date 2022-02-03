Blume Global Continues Rapid Growth in India, Incorporates LiveSource Acquisition to Wider Market

Blume Global, a leading provider of true end-to-end supply chain visibility technology solutions, has experienced exponential growth in India in less than two years. Since its Bangalore office opened in 2020, the India team has grown to nearly 400 employees, representing a $10 million investment in the local community.

Blume India will also be making a continued investment in the region as part of Blume’s acquisition of LiveSource, a leading multi-enterprise supply chain business network for complex manufacturers. With LiveSource, Blume now provides complete, end-to-end supply chain visibility, extending the standard definition of visibility beyond the transportation of goods. Blume is the only worldwide supply chain technology provider that can support customers with real-time visibility from sourcing and procurement all the way through order delivery.

“Blume India is proud to serve our customers with the only neutral, single-source visibility solution that covers the entire supply chain, giving our users unique and unrivaled transparency and insight at a time when congestion and capacity constraints are still common,” said Sudhir Unnikrishnan, senior vice president and managing director of India at Blume Global. “Though we were presented with the challenges of navigating through the pandemic, our ultimate successes were testament to the hard work and resiliency of Blume Global India, and we look forward to the bright spots ahead of us as we continue growing.”

When it opened, Blume’s office in Bangalore represented the entry of a 25-year-old supply chain technology provider into the Indian market. Since then, the area has benefitted from Blume’s extensive rail and trucking industry expertise, helping Indian companies untangle their supply chains during the pandemic.

“Blume India is so much more than the R&D arm of our organization. That is why we have worked hard to gather a cross-section of the company in Bangalore, ensuring we can support all aspects of the Blume mission from India,” said CEO Pervinder Johar. “Blume is a truly global logistics technology company, so there is no room for offshore thinking.”

Recognized as an employer of choice, Blume Global is dedicated to investing in its staff with competitive benefits and the option of remote work flexibility. Recently, the company announced a learning and development initiative available to all India staff that provides continuing education programs through Coursera, one of the world's largest online learning platforms. Blume employees can annually utilize 80 hours of training during business hours with access to courses and guided projects on supply chain management, data science and technology.

