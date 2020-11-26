Bloomberg Billionaires Index: Elon Musk Pips Bill Gates To Become World's Second Richest

US entrepreneur and Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk has surpassed Microsoft founder Bill Gates to become the second-richest man in the world. According to data provided by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon’s worth now stands at 127.9 billion dollars.

Owing to the sky rocket shares percent of Tesla’s electric cars, Musk's worth saw a hike of 7.2 billion dollars in just one day. Currently taking the top spot is Amazon’s owner Jeff Bezos with a 182 billion dollars fortune. Bill Gates is now on third position on the Bloomberg list with a fortune of 127.7 billion dollars.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a weekly update of the richest people in the world. Their data is acquired by taking into consideration the information available from public, shares, assets, real estate, goods, etc.