Blood Donation Camp For Thalassemia Patients Organized By IKF Group

Hyderabad: IKF Group has organized a blood donation camp in association with Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) at their office in My Home Twitza, Hi-tech city. IKF employees have participated in huge numbers to donate blood. This activity was conducted under the CSR initiative of IKF Finance and IKF Home Finance.

Mr. Aryendra Kumar, Chief Executive Officer – IKF Home Finance,and Mr. Rama Raju, Chief Executive Officer – IKF Finance expressing their gratitude at the blood donation campsaid, “IKF Group (IKF Finance & IKF Home Finance) have always been at the forefront of catering to the under-served sector of people. As part of our CSR initiative, we feel honored to associate with the Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) and conduct this blood donation camp. As an entity, we have been doing many in-house CSR activities to engage our employees. This time too we are happy that such activity is giving us an opportunity to help TSCS with blood units which will be useful for children suffering from Thalassemia. We thank the TSCS team for organizing this camp. TSCS is one of the best NGOs from Hyderabad that have been working for Thalassemia and Sickle Cell patients on a national level. We promise that IKF Group will always do its best to provide any kind of help for TSCS in the future as well.”

Thanking the management of IKF Finance and IKF Home Finance, Mr. AleemBaig, Joint Secretary, TSCS said, “Thalassemia patients depend on blood transfusions to survive. Blood Donation Camps like these are immensely helpful to conduct these transfusions. We are so grateful to the management of IKF Group along with each and every blood donor who has come forward to donate blood. Each pint of blood donated matters a lot as it can save up to three lives. At TSCS we are serving more than 3000 Thalassemia Childrenwith modern equipment& specialist doctors, free of cost. The staff at TSCS is working relentlessly realising the physical & mental pain of Thalassemia patients, as their own family members/friends are affected by Thalassemia. Such encouraging gestures by corporates motivate our staff also to continue their efforts”.

IKF group is one of the leading NBFCs which has branches spread all over India. And has been serving in the industry since three decades. IKF Finance and IKF Home finance have specialization in many sectors like MSME, Vehicle Finance and Home Finance, and Loans against Property.

Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS)a registered non-profit organization actively operating VuppalaVenkaiah Memorial Blood Bankhas been awarded Blood Band Awardby Shri Harish Rao, Hon’ble Health Minister, Government of Telanganafor outstanding support for blood donations in the state. TSCS by virtue of its need, frequency of camps and number of donors in every camp has won the award in the private blood bank category.