bitsCrunch to Include More Women in its Workforce For Gender Equality

bitsCrunch, which is one of the leading AI companies in Germany and excels in Blockchain technology, today announced that it will encourage more women in its workforce. Taking a strong stand towards gender equality, bitsCrunch also introduced a program that is designed to encourage women to restart their careers at any time irrespective of break or a gap in their career.

Explaining this concept, Mr Vijay Pravin Maharajan, Founder & CEO, bitsCrunch, said, “We hear about Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos on a daily basis but women in the top management hardly get the same kind of attention. Sheryl Sandberg, who is the COO of Facebook did manage to break the glass ceiling. Lisa Su, who is the current CEO of AMD, brought the company from the brink of bankruptcy, back to the top. However, these examples are few and not quoted often enough. At bitsCrunch we believe in giving equal opportunity to every woman. We strongly believe that a woman can restart her career any time that she wants and encourage them to take the leap”.

The move by bitsCrunch is deeply inspired by the lines from Sheryl Sandberg’s book "Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead". The lines are as follows:

Women need to shift from thinking "I'm not ready to do that" to thinking "I want to do that- and I'll learn by doing it.”

bitsCrunch has been constantly encouraging women to restart their careers. Taking this a notch higher, the company has identified top women in their workforce that have joined the corporate race after a gap and helping them in shaping their careers. Some of these women have rejoined the corporate race after a decade and have been welcomed with open arms.

At bitsCrunch numerous steps are being taken on a regular basis to encourage more women in their workforce. They have been giving a fair chance to women that have a “gap” in their resume.

Mr Vijay Pravin Maharajan, Founder & CEO, bitsCrunch further added “Traditionally employees with a gap in their resume were frowned upon and screened out without even making it to the interview. We at bitsCrunch believe in giving every person a fair chance and accept every individual for the merits that they bring in,”.

Apart from this bitsCrunch organises various training programs for its employees on a regular basis. There are also internship and mentoring programs for all women employees. bitsCrunch does not just believe in diverse hiring but also offers the necessary support and flexibility to each employee. There are also special childcare and parental leaves policies that encourage them to have a good work-life balance. As an organisation, bitsCrunch sets up business network meetings that enable people to grow their network.

The company also organises discussions in regards to career trajectory to help employees ascertain what path they should take. There are also opportunities in regards to reskilling available to them if the women employees may want to take them.