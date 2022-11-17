Bisleri International partners with Connecting Dreams Foundation, Bharati College for responsible plastic disposal and recycling
New Delhi: On the occasion of Children's Day, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.
has collaborated with youth changemakers of Delhi to drive the cause of
appropriate plastic segregation, disposal, and recycling under its flagship
sustainable program - Bottles For Change. As a part of the initiative, the
organization has partnered with Connecting Dreams Foundation and Bharati
College, affiliated with Delhi University, to mobilize college students in
Delhi and drive a movement by creating awareness about used plastic and
building a plastic circular economy. The program was launched at Bharati
College today through a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the recyclable benches made
from MLP plastic by Shri. Kumar Abhishek, IAS Deputy Commissioner, West Zone,
MCD & Nodal Officer Swachh Bharat Mission.
The partnership aims to sensitize students about the 3R principle of
circular economy, i.e. Recover, Recycle and Reuse. The objective is to value
plastic as a raw material and not consider it a waste, thus, bringing a
behavioural change by ensuring appropriate disposal of plastic and preventing
it from entering landfills.
Speaking at the event, Chief Guest Shri. Kumar Abhishek, IAS
Deputy Commissioner, West Zone, MCD & Nodal Officer Swachh Bharat Mission,
said, "Waste management is a critical issue that needs to be
addressed. Creating awareness of responsible ways to dispose of and recycle
used plastic is essential. Since the youth are our future, we need to start
sensitizing them at a young age by educating them about plastic waste
management and being able to build a circular economy. This association of
Bisleri International with the youth is a step towards encouraging the young
minds to understand the importance of used plastic like we see with the benches
being transformed and repurposed innovatively."
Speaking about the association, Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri
International Pvt. Ltd., said, "We aim to collaborate
with citizens, especially the youth, to achieve our common goal of building a
circular economy. We want to build a powerful network of influential
changemakers passionate about sustainability and committed to driving
transformational change across the country. Through this initiative, we will
continue to underline the importance of responsible disposal and recycling of
used plastic to redefine plastics' outlook from waste to wealth".
Prof. Rekha Sapra, Principal Bharati College, Mr. K Ganesh SGM Sustainability
and OSR, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, Mr. Ashish Jain, Director of Indian
Pollution Control Association (IPCA) and Dr. Amit Tuteja, Founder, Connecting
Dreams Foundation India were present. The occasion concluded with a vote of
thanks presented by Dr. Kalpana Kataria- Co-convenor, CDF, Bharati Chapter and
was followed by an exhibition on plastic waste management.
Bisleri International has collected and recycled more than 6000 tons of
plastic as part of the Bottles for Change program. The campaign has helped
bring behavioural shifts among 600,000 citizens. It has over 2700 housing
societies, 600 educational institutions, 500 corporates, 500 Hotels and
restaurants registered under this programme that are disposing of used plastic.
Currently, the Bottles for Change program is running in cities like Delhi,
Mumbai, Noida, Ghaziabad, Chennai and will soon expand its reach to Bangalore,
Hyderabad, and Pune.