Bisleri International partners with Connecting Dreams Foundation, Bharati College for responsible plastic disposal and recycling

New Delhi: On the occasion of Children's Day, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

has collaborated with youth changemakers of Delhi to drive the cause of

appropriate plastic segregation, disposal, and recycling under its flagship

sustainable program - Bottles For Change. As a part of the initiative, the

organization has partnered with Connecting Dreams Foundation and Bharati

College, affiliated with Delhi University, to mobilize college students in

Delhi and drive a movement by creating awareness about used plastic and

building a plastic circular economy. The program was launched at Bharati

College today through a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the recyclable benches made

from MLP plastic by Shri. Kumar Abhishek, IAS Deputy Commissioner, West Zone,

MCD & Nodal Officer Swachh Bharat Mission.

The partnership aims to sensitize students about the 3R principle of

circular economy, i.e. Recover, Recycle and Reuse. The objective is to value

plastic as a raw material and not consider it a waste, thus, bringing a

behavioural change by ensuring appropriate disposal of plastic and preventing

it from entering landfills.

Speaking at the event, Chief Guest Shri. Kumar Abhishek, IAS

Deputy Commissioner, West Zone, MCD & Nodal Officer Swachh Bharat Mission,

said, "Waste management is a critical issue that needs to be

addressed. Creating awareness of responsible ways to dispose of and recycle

used plastic is essential. Since the youth are our future, we need to start

sensitizing them at a young age by educating them about plastic waste

management and being able to build a circular economy. This association of

Bisleri International with the youth is a step towards encouraging the young

minds to understand the importance of used plastic like we see with the benches

being transformed and repurposed innovatively."

Speaking about the association, Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri

International Pvt. Ltd., said, "We aim to collaborate

with citizens, especially the youth, to achieve our common goal of building a

circular economy. We want to build a powerful network of influential

changemakers passionate about sustainability and committed to driving

transformational change across the country. Through this initiative, we will

continue to underline the importance of responsible disposal and recycling of

used plastic to redefine plastics' outlook from waste to wealth".

Prof. Rekha Sapra, Principal Bharati College, Mr. K Ganesh SGM Sustainability

and OSR, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, Mr. Ashish Jain, Director of Indian

Pollution Control Association (IPCA) and Dr. Amit Tuteja, Founder, Connecting

Dreams Foundation India were present. The occasion concluded with a vote of

thanks presented by Dr. Kalpana Kataria- Co-convenor, CDF, Bharati Chapter and

was followed by an exhibition on plastic waste management.

Bisleri International has collected and recycled more than 6000 tons of

plastic as part of the Bottles for Change program. The campaign has helped

bring behavioural shifts among 600,000 citizens. It has over 2700 housing

societies, 600 educational institutions, 500 corporates, 500 Hotels and

restaurants registered under this programme that are disposing of used plastic.

Currently, the Bottles for Change program is running in cities like Delhi,

Mumbai, Noida, Ghaziabad, Chennai and will soon expand its reach to Bangalore,

Hyderabad, and Pune.