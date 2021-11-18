Big FM Makes Enters Social Commerce Space With Big Living

BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is known to deliver remarkable content and entertain its listeners through their offerings across multiple platforms. In the last few years, taking massive strides in their transformational digital journey, BIG FM has tapped a wider set of audience through its holistic approach across platforms. Taking another progressive step, the radio network has now ventured into the social commerce space with their latest offering - BIG Living, a platform for those who abide by the Buy Good, Do Good and Feel Good way of life. Catering to the myriad needs of their audience, BIG FM has launched this platform where products are designed for consumers who care for themselves and the environment and want to live a sustainable life.

In today’s time, it is vital to reach out to the audience and contribute to their wellness. One can make simple tweaks to the consumption patterns with smart environment-friendly, locally crafted products and solutions to live a more enriching life. Keeping this thought in mind, each category of offering by BIG Living is designed to cater to the needs of the responsible citizen. It connects the consumers to an array of like-minded brands, artisans and designers who share a similar philosophy of sustainable living. It gives a wide-spread platform to bring forward the rich diversity and creative talents that our country has to offer. Each product is specially selected by the talented RJs from the BIG FM family. BIG Living is another glorious feather to the golden hat of BIG FM whose driving purpose is to meet the needs of the audience and stakeholders. It enables brands in expanding their footprint to other markets and building a community of people who believe in a brand. It is also perfectly in line with the radio network’s ideology of providing entertainment with a purpose!

Commenting on the launch, Abraham Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, said, “We are extremely thrilled to present our latest offering BIG Living for our listeners and audiences. Over the last one year, with our strong digital footprint expanding rapidly, it is a natural progression to foray into social commerce to build consideration and brand salience thereby venturing into an alternative revenue stream. Sustainable living is the future and we at BIG FM are doing our part to be conscious and protective of the environment we live in. Today’s generation is looking up to their credible set of influencers while making their purchasing decisions and we are proud to present a platform to our audience who they can trust for their authentic purchases. BIG FM has always been a pioneer in meeting the demands of its audience and we are proud to step into a broader space, widening our horizon for our listeners. BIG Living will serve brands and brand makers as a platform, who look at contributing to the well-being of individuals and communities.”

Adding to the same, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head, Product, Marketing and THWINK BIG, BIG FM, said, “To bring about a positive change, it is the small everyday choices one makes that matters. This very thought is at the core of our offering with BIG Living. We have built a one-stop shop that offers sustainable products and modern-day services to the users. Through this platform, we are offering organic products, supporting local businesses and artisans, and offering creative workshops that add value to the user’s life. BIG Living leverages our strengths in the area of digitalization and state of the art production capabilities to bring a powerful platform helping brands and consumers to connect. BIG RJs are considered as the most trustworthy influencers and social commerce uses these credible influencers to build consideration, thereby impacting purchase decisions. Leading an ecologically sound and conscious living is definitely the need of the hour and hence our platform is accessible 24/7 to everyone across the country.”

BIG Living has multiple categories offering a wide range of products and services that satiates the need for every kind of requirement for a more judicious and holistic livelihood. Each of these products are carefully hand-picked by the BIG FM RJs keeping the proposition in mind. ‘The Health & Wellness’ section will have a specially selected range of products for a sound and soothing mind and body. The ‘Giving Back’ section will help you bring smiles and joy to someone’s life. Their ‘Locally Made’ category is to encourage all local businesses and boost their products through the platform. Adding more, its ‘Workshop’ category will have a selection of sessions for personal growth and upskilling. It will also showcase the best of talents from the heartland and their magnificent creation through their ‘Artisans and Designers’ section.

With its expansion into the social commerce space with BIG Living, BIG FM will offer engaging content through BIG Living mantras, DIY tips from the creative experts and Live with BIG FM RJs. BIG FM will also help the brands with community building exercises by sharing various stories and initiatives and lastly will also offer exciting deals and discounts. Add to that, to drive purchase decisions, RJs will drive advocacy for the curated products on air and on-line. Some of these brands include Gourmé Foods, Soulspiti, Lux Lyra, Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, Jiden INC, Sunrise Masale (ITC), Bare Necessities, To Be Honest (TBH), Sheth Brothers (Pratikar Green Tea). With the launch of this platform, BIG FM will serve as a platform for brands to contribute to the overall well-being of individuals and communities and help businesses to expand and flourish. With a 360 degree campaign, the social commerce website is being extensively promoted across social media platforms of BIG FM and its partner platforms.