Bharti AXA Life Insurance launches Guaranteed Wealth Pro

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises, one of India’s leading business groups, and AXA, one of the world’s largest insurance companies, today announced the launch of Bharti AXA Life Guaranteed Wealth Pro - a comprehensive product that provides life insurance coverage along with a competitive and efficient savings avenue.

Customers today increasingly seek financial products that offer guaranteed returns on investments, along with liquidity. Guaranteed Wealth Pro is designed to help save for future milestones or needs across various life-stages such as planning for retirement or early retirement, children’s higher education, a luxurious holiday, or safeguarding ones’ financial independence by securing a supplementary income that allows one to pursue their passion without a worry. Moreover, the plan even offers liquidity in the form of tax-free income from the second year onwards with its early income variants. Thus, helping secure ones’ family by guaranteeing the elimination of uncertainty of future income streams.

The plan gives customers the flexibility to choose from two pay-out structures – ‘Endowment’ and ‘Income’, allowing customers to receive pay-outs based on their personal requirements and financial goals. These include:

· The ‘Endowment’ option to receive pay-outs under the product as lump sum enable planning for future milestones and life goals

· ‘Income’ option offers a choice between short-term, long-term income and lifelong income with two early income variants as well.

In addition to the built-in cover, Guaranteed Wealth Pro enables customers in strengthening the security of their loved ones through additional rider(s) which can be taken along with the policy. The riders available with the product are Term Rider, Hospi Cash Rider, Accidental Death Benefit Rider and Premium Waiver Rider. It also allows customers the flexibility to choose premium payment terms or policy terms based on their needs and preferences.

Furthermore, in the unfortunate case of death of the Life Insured during the Policy Term, provided the policy is in force and all due premiums till the date of death have been paid, the nominee will be entitled to a death benefit under all the plan options.

Also Read: Actor Boman Irani Turns Up As Panda In Fixderma’s Latest Campaign; Evoking Consumers To Rise Above Self-Doubt For Healthy Skin

Speaking on the launch of Bharti AXA Life Guaranteed Wealth Pro, Parag Raja, MD & CEO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance said, "Bharti AXA Life has been at the forefront of designing innovative and comprehensive life insurance plans that pre-empt customer needs and support them in building a financially secure future. In line with this mission, we have introduced Guaranteed Wealth Pro. The plan assures financial returns for risk-averse individuals and helps them meet their life goals while ensuring security for their families in case of uncertainties. With the evolving landscape, we remain committed to enriching customer experience and adding value through our offerings. We will continue to expand our solutions to help customers safeguard their loved ones from financial liabilities, while also managing finances efficiently.”