BHARTI AXA Life Elevates Murli Jalan As Chief Distribution Officer, Proprietary

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Bharti AXA Life, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises, one of India’s leading business groups, and AXA, one of the world’s largest insurance companies, today, announced that Mr. Murli Jalan, Head- Tied Agency & Direct Distribution has been elevated to the role of Chief Distribution Officer, Proprietary.

Mr. Jalan joined Bharti AXA Life in May 2020 and held the position of Head-Tied Agency & Direct Distribution for two years. He has spearheaded several critical business initiatives and brings in rich reach with a strong commitment to building and enriching long-term relationships with distribution partners. Mr. Jalan has been at the forefront of conceptualizing the company’s distribution vertical strategy and has been instrumental in driving its transformation.

In his new role, Mr. Jalan will anchor the Agency 2.0 initiative which is among the key growth engines for the organization. He will oversee product distribution and insurance income.

He will devise and implement strategies to increase overall revenue, and boost productivity levels across channel hierarchies. He will be responsible for setting up internal controls to efficiently manage resources, optimize costs, and increase agency strength to drive profitability and sales. He will have a granular focus on developing new markets, designing new business models to achieve operational excellence, and leading a core group of senior members to improve the company’s bottom line and the channel's volume and scope. Further, he will look to create profitable scalability by designing and constructing a variable agency with a multi-faceted alternate channel strategy and establish a fully reliable sales governance rhythm to track sales and support the top line for Bharti AXA Life.

Commenting on the development, Murli Jalan, Chief Distribution Officer, Proprietary, Bharti AXA Life Insurance said, "I look forward to the new role and help in broadening the company’s footprint across India through strategic distribution channels. We will continue to foster an environment that drives agility, efficiency, and innovation, and in turn, help us deliver value for all our stakeholders. Further, we will bolster our focus on strengthening our distribution network to broaden life insurance penetration across the length and breadth of the country.”

Mr. Jalan comes with three decades of strong experience in sales and business development across the manufacturing, banking, and insurance sectors, with a robust understanding of quality distribution build-up. With his vast experience, he combines industry best practices with market-driven insights to achieve measurable gains across key performance indicators.

Under his leadership, Bharti AXA Life’s distribution channels have been poised to achieve exponential business growth. Along with his team, he has been responsible for strengthening the agency channel and empowering agents to develop deeper relationships with prospects and customers. He has enabled the organization's distribution team to flourish as a powerful revenue creation engine by leveraging opportunities across customer segments.

Prior to Bharti AXA Life, Mr. Jalan was associated with Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd., and TATA AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd.