BharatPe appoints Smriti Handa as Chief Human Resources Officer

BharatPe, one of India’s fastest-growing Fintech companies, today announced the appointment of Smriti Handa as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. In her new role, Smriti will be working closely with the Senior Leadership Team at BharatPe and will focus on strengthening the organisational culture and HR practices in the company with the objective of building BharatPe as an employer of choice. This is the first key leadership appointment by BharatPe this year.

An alumnus of SRCC, Delhi University and MDI, Gurgaon; Smriti has vast experience across organisations like Reckitt, Philips and Airtel, in global and local roles. Prior to joining BharatPe, Smriti was HR Head, Reckitt Hygiene- SoA before taking over as Global Talent Acquisition Director. Over the years, Smriti has worked closely with Business and HR leadership to create business impact deep-rooted in people, performance & purpose. In all her previous assignments, she is known to deliver passionately on inclusion as well as digitally superior and ownership driven work environment.

Welcoming the new CHRO, Mr. Suhail Sameer, CEO, BharatPe said, “At BharatPe, the team is our biggest asset and hence, culture is key for us as we build BharatPe 2.0. With Smriti on board with us to lead the People function, we are looking forward to preparing ourselves for the next level of growth for the brand. Her global experience and diverse skills across the HR domain will help us in building a high performance and employee-centric organisation. With Smriti joining our team, we are confident that she will be able to implement the right processes and programs that will create an environment that attracts, retains and develops high potential talent at BharatPe. I congratulate Smriti on her appointment and wish her all the best for this role.”

Expressing her delight at the new appointment, Smriti Handa, CHRO, BharatPe, said, “I am excited to be foraying into the startup world with a dynamic and evolving brand like BharatPe. My personal conviction about the organisational purpose, business growth trajectory and leadership’s intent to leverage culture to create a long term sustainable business made this an easy decision. Given the company’s journey so far, my immediate focus would be on creating purpose-led leadership and a performance-driven culture while retaining the soul and the spirit of this entrepreneurial, fast-paced setup. As we work towards creating a culture where diverse talent flourishes, we would ensure we leverage the power of our internal talent and attract external high potentials to join us to do some of the best work of their life.”