Best Aggregators To Trust With Your Order,Service Request

The rapid technological advancement over the past few years has presented ample opportunities for businesses to grow. However, aggregates have made it possible for the ground zero players to reach out to their target consumers with ease. These aggregators bridge the gap between manufacturers or service providers and their customers by being an imperative link between the two. Here are some of the best industry aggregators that have not only made it big in their respective segments but have helped other smaller businesses grow phenomenally.

Zomato

Zomato is a food delivery firm and is renowned as an Indian restaurant aggregator. Founded in the year 2008 by Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah, the food aggregator has brought many restaurants and food joints to build up their client base. On Zomato, you get all details like menu, price and user reviews of the listed food joints. This makes it easier for the users to select the best food joint or restaurant from where they would like to order food and restaurants also get more business.

Shift Freight

Shift Freight is a movers and packers aggregator that has a pan-India network of movers and packers across metros and tier 2 or tier 3 cities. For a long, the mover and packers segment has been in a fragmented state with varied players. Shift Freight brings together and standardizes the services in the movers and pacers segment while streamlining the pricing. The platform allows the user to share details and pick the service they require. The team responds immediately with the best service package and provides professional support at every step. Shift Freight’s services are available in over 20 cities across the country. Another USP of the company is dedicated shift coordination for all customers, which assists from before the packing till the last mile delivery.

Ixigo

Ixigo is a travel e-commerce platform headquartered in Gurugram. Founded in the year 2007, the website is renowned for offering ample information on the availability of travel means, such as buses, trains, flights, etc. It is particularly reputed for offering the most economical pricing across different aggregator platforms. Initiated by Rajnish Kumar and Aloke Bajpai, Ixigo has partnered with different service providers working in the travel industry, such as MakeMyTrip. Ixigo has also launched an app for getting information and making bookings on buses and hotels.

Oyo

Oyo is a major name when it comes to hospitality aggregators. Being a hospitality chain of hotels, living spaces, and homes for short stays, Oyo has definitely emerged as a trend maker in the hospitality sector. Founded by Ritesh Agarwal in 2013, initially, it merely furnished information about budget hotels in India. The pace was built gradually and Oyo grew its wings globally as well. One gets relevant information about hotel rooms, staycation villas, vacation houses in not just India, but other countries such as Malaysia, Brazil, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Ola

Ola is a ridesharing firm that works as a cabs aggregator firm. The firm connects people seeking a vehicle for travelling and services providers dealing in this particular aspect. Based in Bangalore, Karnataka, Ola Cabs offers jobs to more than 10,000 drivers in India. Depending on the need, it offers cabs under different categories namely micro, mini, etc. While the aggregator started functioning in metro cities, it now has a network of thousands of cabs across different tier 2 cities as well.