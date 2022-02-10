Berger Paints Financial Results Quarter Ended December 31 2021

Highlights of the Consolidated Results:

Revenue from Operations for the quarter ended, 31st December 2021 was Rs. 2,550.77 crores as against Rs. 2,118.19 crores in the corresponding quarter of the last year, representing a growth of 20.42% over the corresponding quarter of last year.

EBIDTA (excluding other income) for the quarter ended 31st December 2021 was Rs. 392.11 crores as against Rs. 414.99 crores in the corresponding quarter of the last year, representing a decline of 5.51% over the corresponding quarter of last year.

Net profit (after a share of profit/loss of associates and joint ventures) for the quarter ended 31st December 2021 was Rs. 252.97 crores as against Rs. 274.98 crores in the corresponding quarter of the last year, representing a decline of 8.00% over the corresponding quarter of last year.

Highlights of the Standalone Results:

Revenue from Operations for the quarter ended 31st December 2021 was Rs. 2,256.24 crores as against Rs. 1,861.87 crores in the corresponding quarter of the last year, representing a growth of 21.18% over the corresponding quarter of last year.

EBIDTA (excluding other income) for the quarter ended 31st December 2021 was Rs. 343.63 crores as against Rs. 378.20 crores in the corresponding quarter of the last year, representing a decline of 9.14% over the corresponding quarter of last year.

Net profit for the quarter ended 31st December 2021 was Rs. 220.29 crores as against Rs. 253.57 crores in the corresponding quarter of last year, representing a decline of 13.12% over the corresponding quarter of last year.

Financial Results for nine months ended 31st December 2021

Highlights of the Consolidated Results:

Revenue from Operations for the nine months ended 31st December 2021 was Rs. 6,574.27 crores as against Rs. 4,791.50 crores in the corresponding period of the last year, representing a growth of 37.21% over the corresponding period of last year.

EBIDTA (excluding other income) for the nine months ended 31st December 2021 was Rs. 984.63 crores as against Rs. 852.41 crores in the corresponding period of the last year, representing a growth of 15.51% over the corresponding period of last year.

Net profit for the nine months ended 31st December 2021 was Rs. 612.66 crores as against Rs. 511.12 crores in the corresponding period of last year, representing a growth of 19.87% over the corresponding period of last year.

Highlights of the Standalone Results:

Revenue from Operations for the nine months ended 31st December 2021 was Rs. 5,813.10 crores as against Rs. 4,224.37 crores in the corresponding period of the last year, representing a growth of 37.61% over the corresponding period of last year.

EBIDTA (excluding other income) for the nine months ended 31st December 2021 was Rs. 868.37 crores as against Rs. 794.27 crores in the corresponding period of the last year, representing a growth of 9.33% over the corresponding period of last year.

Net profit for the nine months ended 31st December 2021 was Rs. 547.17 crores as against Rs. 496.09 crores in the corresponding period of last year, representing a growth of 10.30% over the corresponding period of last year.