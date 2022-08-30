Berger Paints 98th AGM Highlights

As the economy unlocks itself post a year of tumultuous situations, it now presents an opportunity like never before for the Indian economy to catapult to higher levels. Berger Paints as an organization is also poised strongly to ride on India’s growth story to achieve profitable and sustainable growth in years to come. Even amidst unprecedented challenges, a strong endeavor to enhance operational efficiency has resulted in profitability growth better than the industry average. As always, keeping the ears close to our consumer’s requirements and continuous zeal to innovate has helped us to introduce an array of differentiated products and service offerings last year. One such product is ‘Weathercoat Long Life Flexo’ India’s first exterior emulsions which has elastomeric properties to cover hairline cracks and has silicon additives for providing water repellency to give 2X protection to your exterior walls.

As an acknowledgement of our sustainable growth practices and achieving business excellence several accolades and awards have been bestowed. A few of them are

Deloitte India’s best Managed company Award 2021

Greentech award for ‘Outstanding achievements in Environment Protection’

Financial year 2022-23 has begun on a robust note as demand returned to pre-pandemic levels. The volume and value sales registered in Q1 ’22-23 have been the highest ever in a single quarter with decorative division performing excellently. The consolidated net profit also registered a strong growth of 80% for first quarter ended June 2022. This strong growth trajectory would help us achieve our vision of achieving a sales turnover of Rs 10,000 crores a year ahead of our centenary year.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Abhijit Roy, MD & CEO, Berger Paints opined:” These are existing times for us. Some great work has been done by us on the distribution and influencer engagement fronts which hold us in good stead as new players look to enter the Indian paint industry. We have successfully created differentiated products like Easy Clean and Weather-coat Anti Dust and turned them into category defining Flagship brands with strong brand equities. I am sure that with our passion to excel and challenge the status quo, we would breach new barriers and reach never before milestones”.

Mr Kuldip Singh Dhingra, Chairman, Berger Paints also shared his views on the occasion, “ I am immensely pleased with the performance of the company, in a year marred by the pandemic. A strong push for digitization for our stakeholders like Shakti App (Dealer app for Ordering, tracking billing, schemes etc) and o9 (platform for demand forecasting and Supply chain planning) helped them immensely during the pandemic. Strong customer orientation, innovative product offerings and cohesive engagement with dealers and influencers has made us what we are today. The passionate team at Berger fills me with great confidence that we are at the cusp of strong growth trajectory in times ahead.”