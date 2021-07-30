Be’nishan Signs MoU with WayCool to Deliver Perishable Produce Aggregated From FPOs in the State Of Telangana

Hyderabad: Be’nishan, a state-level federation of farmer collectives of Telangana State that procures, processes and markets fruits &vegetables, cereals, pulses and other agricultural commodities produced by farmers of associated entities in Telangana has signed an MoU with WayCool Foods, India's fastest growing Agri-commerce company, announced today, that they have signed an MoU with.

Be’nishan facilitates market linked production and incentivizes quality products in the state of Telangana. It provides alternative marketing avenues at farm gate that offer fair, market linked prices to the member farmers. It helps in creating and capturing value across the supply chain and delivers incremental value back to the producers. It also provides a platform for institutional buyers, retailers & processors. WayCool on the other hand is India’s fastest growing agri-commerce company focused on food development and distribution, and driving social impact while transforming India's food economy. WayCool's operation has spread across product sourcing, food processing, branding and marketing, last mile distribution, and farm inputs.

As part of the MoU, WayCool and Be’nishan would collaborate for an effective supply of agri-produce from farmers and FPOs in the state of Telangana. Be’nishan shall be the aggregator and supplier of all such FPO-sourced produce. The collaboration is intended to include commodities such as pulses (red gram, Bengal gram, green gram, etc. in raw or processed form), spices (chilies, tamarind, turmeric, etc.), oilseeds, such as groundnut, sesame and other commodities that can be defined during the course of the MoU. The signed MoU currently is for 1 year with options to extend as per business requirements. Be’nishan shall also endeavor to explore opportunities to work with Waycool’s OUTGROW program that is aimed at the improvement of farm practices and crop planning for better returns to farmers.

Commenting on the partnership, Shri.Sandeep Kumar Sultania, IAS., Secretary, PanchayatiRaj and Rural Development, Government of Telanagana, said, “We are extremely glad to partner with WayCool as we believe that they can help our farmer members achieve better returns for their produce. WayCool’s aim to build the world's largest food development and distribution services company and positively impact the lives of Indian farmers is closely aligned with our state level goals. Given their level of advancement in use of technology and market reach owing to their strong network across the country, we are eager to partner and are sure that this association will be a fruitful one for both parties for years to come.”

Speaking on the tie-up, Mr. Karthik Jayaraman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, WayCool Foods & Products Pvt Ltd, said, “Be’nishan has been at the forefront of uplifting the livelihoods of farmers in Telangana and providing a way to liquidate their produce. Leveraging our knowledge of deep tech and analytics, we can help the farmers understand the demand and supply of produce required in order to achieve good results via our state of the art food supply chain. We feel this is a mutually beneficial relationship as apart from fresh produce liquidation benefits for both parties, we also see a great deal of assistance the farmers from Be’ nishan will gain from our OutGrow program and vice versa. ”