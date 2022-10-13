Bengaluru Tops Demand for Electric Cars, Followed by Delhi and Mumbai

Bengaluru: This festive season demand for electric cars jumped by 134%, and is rapidly rising in popularity across India’s Tier-II towns and cities vis-à-vis Tier-I cities, reports the latest Justdial Consumer Insights.

The rise in demand for electric cars across India’s Tier-II towns and cities was at 122% and in Tier-I cities it was 89%. Much of this demand was for Tata Nexon followed by that for Tata Tigor, MG ZS, and Hyundai Kona. Bengaluru topped the demand across the country for electric cars, followed by Delhi and Mumbai. Among Tier-II cities, the demand came from South Indian cities, with Ernakulam topping the chart followed by Indore, Kozhikode, Surat, and Madurai.

Commenting on the trends, Mr. Prasun Kumar, CMO, Justdial, said: “Today almost 92% of the car purchases are influenced online, and at Justdial we have enriched the platform with authentic information that allows the car buyers to make the right choice. Over the last couple of years, we are witnessing a sharp incline towards environment friendly vehicles, and hence the same is being reflected in the consumer behaviour on the platform. It is encouraging to witness that Justdial is catering to the rising demand by helping car buyers reach out to the best dealers in their locality for their dream car. We hope this rising demand will translate into bumper sale for car dealers as we recover from Covid.”

Alongside electric vehicles, demand for other cars also saw a 39% (YOY) growth during this festive season, with Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, and Honda being the top-5 most searched automobile brands in the country. The demand in Tier-I cities remained stable, but in Tier-II cities it jumped by 73%.

Among Tier-I cities, Delhi topped by contributing to 30% of the demand, followed by Mumbai and Pune, while Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Patna, and Coimbatore were the top-5 Tier-II towns and cities that saw maximum demand for cars.

While India’s largest automobile manufacturer Maruti remained the most preferred brand, Honda cars saw a huge 70% (YOY) rise in demand among Tier-I cities. Among Tier-II cities, Hyundai saw a massive 176% rise in demand, with Honda (99%) being in the second place.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was the most searched model among Tier-I cities, followed by Swift Dzire, Mahindra Scorpio, Tata Nexon, Honda City, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Bolero, Kia Seltos, Suzuki Swift, and Mahindra Thar.

Among Tier-II cities, Mahindra Bolero was the most searched model, followed by Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Scorpio, Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Mahindra Thar, Tata Nano, Hyundai Creta, Honda City, and Hyundai Verna.

Demand for luxury cars also remained stable in the country, with Mercedes being the most sought-after brand in Tier-I cities, and BMW in Tier-II cities. Delhi led pan-India demand for luxury cars, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru. Among Tier-II cities, Patna topped the demand for Audi, Raipur for BMW, and Chandigarh for Mercedes.