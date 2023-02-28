February 28, 2023, India: Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) startup River launches Indie, the SUV of scooters. The scooter brings a revolutionary new design offering several never-before-seen features that expand the ways a scooter can be used. Indie is conceived and designed in the River R&D facility in Bengaluru and will be manufactured at the River Factory in the outskirts of the city.

“River’s mission is to improve the day-to-day lives of people through a design-first approach. Our first product Indie is a bold statement, combining two different offerings — utility and lifestyle. It will be the most sensible scooter with the right mix of practicality, capability and style.”, said Aravind Mani, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at River.

Indie features 14 inch wheels, the first of their kind in any electric scooter being sold in India. The large wheels offer a commanding riding position and great rideability and manoeuvrability on a variety of road conditions. The scooter has the largest storage in any scooter with a massive 43L under the seat storage and a 12L front glove box. The exclusive Lock & Load pannier-stays on the sides offer an array of customizations to serve different purposes and are a first of their kind on any type of scooter.

The signature twin beam headlamps and a unique tail lamp design give the scooter a distinct look while ensuring maximum visibility on the road. The motorcycle-inspired clip-on handlebar provides better handling and stability. Indie also features “Safeguards”, another signature design element that protects the body panels in the event of a fall.

“Indie is inspired by the modern Indian who is always on the move, who wants to make the most of every day. The unique combination of design elements and technical specs give Indie a distinct character, something that inspires you to do more and be more.”, said Vipin George, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at River.

The riding position is ergonomically designed to comfortably accommodate individuals of different heights. Indie has the longest and widest seat in the segment, ensuring uncompromising comfort. The front foot pegs, another first of its kind feature in a scooter, allow a safe and comfortable ride while maximising the storage on the floor board. Indie features twin rear hydraulic suspension and telescopic front suspension offering supreme comfort.

The powerful motor with a peak power of 6.7 kW can take Indie to a top speed of 90 kmph, and have a gradeability of 18 degrees. And the rider can seamlessly switch between three ride modes - Eco, Ride and Rush. The 4 kWh battery provides a real world range of 120 km and can be charged to 80% in 5 hours with a standard charger. The high contrast colour display offers great visibility even on a sunny day. The two USB charging ports and the reverse parking assist feature add to the convenience.

Indie is priced at Rs. 1,25,000,/- (ex-showroom Bengaluru) and deliveries will start from August,2023.