Bengaluru Among Top 5 Tier I Cities With Maximum Demand For Tyres This Monsoon

Fueled by a high demand rate in Tier-II cities this monsoon, online searches for tyres in India have shot up by 51% with MRF, Apollo, and Bridgestone being the top-3 most searched brands, reports the latest Just Dial Consumer Insights.

Consumer searches on Just Dial, India’s No.1 local search engine, reveal that demand for tyres during the April-May-June’22 quarter rose by 51% YoY and 20% QoQ. Searches in Tier-II cities shot up by 67% YoY while in Tier-I cities it remained stable. Tier-I cities also saw a 14% QoQ growth while in Tier-II it was marginally ahead at 18%. Demand for car tyres rose by 54% (YoY) but that for two-wheelers remained stable across the country.

Commenting on the consumer trends, Mr. Prasun Kumar, CMO, Just Dial, said: “The jump in demand for tyres is in line with the overall sentiment in the passenger vehicle segment that has remained in green on a YoY basis backed by some new launches. The rise in demand in the category for tyres across the country has been driven by Tier-II cities that are witnessing a growth rate in demand higher than the national average. To cope with the rising consumer sentiment, we have aggregated a vast range of tyre dealers on our platform so that our users can get the best deal. This has resulted in Just Dial becoming the go-to platform for automobile users while searching for new tyres.”

Just Dial Consumer Insights also revealed that MRF, Apollo, Bridgestone, CEAT, JK, Goodyear, Michelin, Yokohama, TVS, and BKT were the top-10 most searched tyre brands in the country with the top-3, MRF, Apollo, and Bridgestone, dominating 77% of the searches on the platform.

Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad are the top-5 markets in Tier-I cities that saw maximum demand for tyres. MRF was in maximum demand in Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad while Apollo’s top-3 markets were Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru. For Bridgestone, most of the searches were from Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Among Tier-II towns and cities, maximum traction for tyres was from Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Lucknow. The demand growth rate (YOY) for MRF and Apollo in Tier-II markets was around 58% each while for Bridgestone it doubled.