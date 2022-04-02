BConnect Communications Bags PR Mandate Of Vecros

New Delhi: Bconnect Communication, one of India’s reputed public relations (PR) agencies, bagged the PR mandate of Vecros, a growing Indian start-up in the drone tech arena. Bconnect has become Vecros official communication partner.

Accordingly, Bconnect will handle the integrated communications and media relations & strategies for vecros. They will ensure Brand Vecros gets the correct visibility, communication advice and complete PR & media connectivity all over India. Their campaigns will focus on Vecros's need to present its rising drone portfolio.

Regarding the appointment, Besta Prem Sai, Co-Founder, Vecros, reveals, “The engagement of Bconnect Communication as our PR agency is a matter of happiness. They have the confidence to help push Vecros more into public focus via various campaigns. Vecros is committed to revolutionising the drone field with our expertise. And we need our vision & work to be well-represented in the public domain. It will help us progress with the right investors and buyers approaching us. Bconnect captured the vision in their pitch. We are excited about this partnership.”

Neha Bahri, the founder & director of Bconnect Communication, is also excited to handle the PR mandate for Vecros. "We, at Bconnect, want to thank the founders of Vecros, for providing us with this opportunity. India’s drone-related technology scenario is hugely expanding. What Vecros is working on is truly something to watch out for. In nearly four years, the brand has created the right noise. And to be a part of their journey and help it rise through our work will be exciting."

Vecros is a promising deep tech start-up. Vecros is the first in India to develop an AI on Edge system for drones which help them navigate complex environments and negotiate different obstacle spaces. VECROS team is group of experts in aerial robotics, control systems, ML, autopilots and robotics sensor tech. They have created JETPIXTM, an operating system for drones using AI & computer vision algorithms. They offer products for industrial AI applications used for better supervision and work management in the construction, agriculture, oil & gas industries, and mining sectors. They are already dealing with major clients in cell phone tower inspections and land inspections.