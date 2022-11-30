Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund launches NFO – Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund
NFO opens on November 28, 2022, and closes on December 12, 2022
The fund invests in a mix of equity, fixed income, and gold ETF. Equity aims to offer capital growth; fixed income could help to generate income and gold ETF aims to provide a hedge during the global crisis.
The asset classes that the fund invests in have low correlation with each other, with this the fund aims to create an all-rounder portfolio that has potential to perform across market cycles.
Moreover, having a single portfolio saves you from the operational hassles of investing in these assets individually and managing and tracking multiple portfolios. Thus, this fund helps you get the benefits of multiple asset classes in one and aims to earn better risk adjusted returns across market cycles.
Minimum application amount Rs. 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter
Mumbai: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has announced the launch of Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund, an Open-ended Scheme investing in Equity, Debt and Gold ETF. The fund will be managed by Mr. Jitendra Sriram (experience with over 25 years) and Mr. Vikram Pamnani (Experience of 12+ years) and will be benchmarked against a customized index comprised of 65% of Nifty 500 TRI + 20% of Nifty Composite Debt Index and 15% of INR Price of Gold .
The investment objective of the scheme is to seek long term capital growth by investing in allocation ranging for equities between 65-80%, Fixed Income and Gold ETFs at 10-25% each along with upto 10% in units of REITs and INVITs. The fund seeks to combine the power of Equity, Fixed Income & Gold ETF which offers a differentiated asset allocation-based portfolio strategy that aims to offer growth during the upside and protect during the downside.
“Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund provides investors the opportunity to take exposure to an offering which is well-diversified across asset classes. It is a good investment option for first time and seasoned investors alike, as it saves the hassle of investing, tracking and maintaining investments in multiple strategies,” said Suresh Soni, CEO, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, adding that “it is also suitable for seasoned investors looking for asset class diversification and portfolio with allocation to gold.”
The fund aims to follow a multi cap investment approach backed by robust research, holding around 45-55 stocks with diversified allocation across sectors. When it comes to Fixed Income, the fund seeks to invest in a high-quality portfolio of debt & money market instruments to generate income with relatively low credit risks. The fund will seek exposure towards Gold through investments in Gold ETFs.
The NFO opens on November 28, 2022 and closes on December 12, 2022.