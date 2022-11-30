Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund launches NFO – Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund

NFO opens on November 28, 2022, and closes on December 12, 2022

The fund invests in a mix of equity, fi­xed income, and gold ETF. Equity aims to offer capital growth; ­fixed income could help to generate income and gold ETF aims to provide a hedge during the global crisis.

The asset classes that the fund invests in have low correlation with each other, with this the fund aims to create an all-rounder portfolio that has potential to perform across market cycles.

Moreover, having a single portfolio saves you from the operational hassles of investing in these assets individually and managing and tracking multiple portfolios. Thus, this fund helps you get the benefits of multiple asset classes in one and aims to earn better risk adjusted returns across market cycles.

Minimum application amount Rs. 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter