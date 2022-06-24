Bank of India Launches Term Deposit of 444 Days with 5.50% p.a. ROI

A premier Public Sector Bank, Bank of India, has launched 444 Days Term Deposit Scheme on 23rd June, 2022 with an attractive Rate of Interest of 5.50% p.a. This special term deposit scheme is launched on account of Bank’s ensuing 117th Foundation Day to be celebrated on 7th Sept 2022, with an intent to reaffirm its commitment to pass on the benefits of policy rate changes towards its customers & general public. Bank, in its endeavour to serve all sections of society viz. salaried, entrepreneurs, self-employed, farmers etc, has always taken all possible measures, keeping value for customers at the centre stage.

This offer shall be valid for limited period only and the same is available at Bank of India’s all Branches/ Online platforms viz. Internet Banking/ BOI Mobile App. On this very special term deposit, senior citizen will also get additional interest of 0.50% p.a.

Bank has also hiked ROI up to 40 bps on Term Deposits of various maturity periods.