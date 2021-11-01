Bank Holidays in November 2021: Check Dates Here

Bank Holidays in November 2021: Private and public sector banks across the country will be closed for more than half of November, i.e. the month of November. Lenders throughout the nation will lock their doors for up to five days during the marathon week, which runs from November 1 to November 8. Meanwhile, banks in both the commercial and governmental sectors will be closed for up to 17 days in November. So, if you want to visit any bank branches in November, make a note to avoid any inconvenience and do your task efficiently.

In this regard, keep in mind that because these holidays are state-based, it should not be a major worry. Only a few bank branches in each state will be closed on the above-mentioned days as a result of this. Except for a few days, they are typically not consistent. Banks in Bengaluru, for example, will be closed on Kannada Rajyostsava on Monday, but services would be accessible elsewhere in the nation.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published a list of bank holidays that will be observed. The number of holidays has been set at 11 this month, according to a list published by the central bank. The weekend leaves are the only ones left. All of the month's Sundays, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays, are included. On the first and third Saturdays of each month, banks are open. The list of holidays provided by the RBI is divided into three groups. State-level events, religious holidays, and festival celebrations are all included.

Holidays were announced by the Reserve Bank of India in three categories: 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act,' 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday,' and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts.' All bank branches, including those in the public sector, the private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks, will be closed on certain designated holidays.

According to the RBI's schedule of future holidays, all banks in the nation will be closed on Diwali, which occurs on November 4th, except for those in Bengaluru. Apart from that, only weekend leaves would apply to all banks in India on the same day.

The following is the complete list of holidays for November 2021, as mandated by the RBI: (Counting begins on November 1st.)

November 1: Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut - Bengaluru, Imphal

November 3: Naraka Chaturdashi - Bengaluru

November 4: Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja -Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram

November 5: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja - Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur

November 6: Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba - Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shimla

November 10: Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan Ardhya) - Patna, Ranchi

November 11: Chhath Puja - Patna

November 12: Wangala Festival - Shillong

November 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima - Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.

November 22: Kanakadasa Jayanthi - Bengaluru

November 23: Seng Kutsnem - Shillong

Aside from the state-by-state variations in holidays, on select weekend days, the banks will be closed. These are listed below.

November 7: Sunday

November 13: Second Saturday of the month

November 14: Sunday

November 21: Sunday

November 27: Fourth Saturday of the month

November 28: Sunday