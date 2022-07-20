Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Partners with DBS Bank

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, one of India’s leading private life insurers, and DBS Bank India, the wholly owned subsidiary of DBS Bank Ltd., Singapore, have announced a strategic partnership to offer a wide array of life insurance solutions to the bank’s 3M customers.

Through this partnership, Bajaj Allianz Life and DBS Bank aim to empower the customers to Live More and Bank Less by investing in life insurance products that best meet their life needs in a planned manner. New and existing customers across the 550+ branches of DBS Bank can now choose from Bajaj Allianz Life’s retail products including term, savings, retirement, and investment products.

Mr. Tarun Chugh – MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and Mr. Prashant Joshi – MD & Head, Consumer Banking Group, DBS Bank India, along with other officials from both the companies, signed the corporate agency agreement in Mumbai.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance said, “This is a prestigious partnership and we are glad to offer powerful and value-packed products backed by new-age efficient services for the large customer base at the Bank. I’m confident that with our collective focus on customer delight the team will set higher benchmarks in the industry, while enabling many more life goals.”

Mr. Prashant Joshi – MD & Head, Consumer Banking Group, DBS Bank India said, “Our partnership with Bajaj Allianz Life will pave the way for all DBS Bank customers to enjoy comprehensive end-to-end life insurance solutions. Customers across the 550+ physical network of DBS as well as digibank users will be able to avail all the offerings by either visiting any of our branches or with just a tap on the app. This initiative is a part of our ongoing endeavor to support every customer in securing a financially sound future with us.”