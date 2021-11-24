Bags JAPAC Prisma Cloud Partner of the Year Award at Ignite 2021

eSec Forte Technologies, a leading cyber security and Cloud security technology provider with offices across 6 cities and serving clients in more than 20 countries , has been honoured with JAPAC Prisma Cloud Partner of the Year award at Microsoft’s Ignite 2021.

Ignite 2021 is the biggest virtual conference of the year organized by, that entails an annual gathering of technology leaders and practitioners from all across the world. The online event kicked off on November 15th 2021 , and it brought several Industry Leaders to talk about the future of Security. Speaking on the development, Mr. Kunal Bajaj, Chief Business Officer, eSec Forte Technologies says, Receiving this award is indeed a celebratory moment for us. Enjoying the stature of being the winner of JAPAC Prisma Cloud Partner is no less than a milestone for eSec Forte Technologies. Moments like these give us added confidence to strive for persistent and consistent efforts in the same direction.

eSec Forte Technologies strives to provide quality services that cater to the ever-evolving market environment and increasing customer expectations through innovation and technology. The group works with a customer-first approach and is recognized for its key attributes of top-notch performance, unshakable trust, and the provision of high-end financial assistance to its clients.