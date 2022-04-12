Ayushakti opens its latest franchise at Mulund in Mumbai

Mumbai: Ayushakti, one of the leading and most trusted ayurvedic health centers around the world has opened its latest franchise at Mulund in Mumbai. This is Ayushakti’s second franchise opening since the beginning of this year and with this centre, Ayushakti now has a total of 16 centres in Mumbai city.

The newest centre at Mulund is located at near the Old Post Office, making it easy to visit, and will offer ayurvedic consultation and treatments to patients.

The centre will have a team of expert Ayurveda practitioners who will guide the patients by providing them with ancient proven health solutions in treating chronic ailments. It will offer services and consultations in ancient pulse reading, effective herbal remedies, authentic detoxification panchakarma treatments, customized diet plans, and marma (Ayurvedic pressure point) techniques.

The centre has 2 therapy rooms, which provide all facilities like steam, massage beds, and detoxification treatments, amongst others.

Speaking on the launch of their latest franchise, Dr Smita Naram, Co-Founder of Ayushakti said, “In the last few months we have noticed a great spike in the demand for Ayurveda based solutions and to keep up with this demand we are working towards expanding in a phased manner. Our latest centre in Mulund is a launched keeping in mind the geographical needs of consumer and ease of access to our centres.”

“We will continue to launch new centres in centrally located areas of the city,” she added.

Ayushakti was launched in 1987 with a mission to create long-lasting transformation in community health. Currently, Ayushakti has a team of 25+ highly trained Ayurvedic doctors (Vaidyas) for its services in India and a team of 200+ western medical doctors, naturopaths, and chiropractors practising in the U.S.A., Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Russia who also travel across the world for personal health consultations for the clients, conducting workshops and training courses on Pulse reading and Ayurveda.

Certified by GMP FDA, Maharashtra, India, ISO 9001: 2015, Ayushakti has also notified more than 65 of its herbal products to the German Ministry of health, which makes it one of the few Ayurvedic companies to market and sell its products in Germany. They provide Ayurvedic treatment for illnesses such as asthma, allergies, arthritis, diabetes, psoriasis, stress & depression, chronic fatigue syndrome, autism, IBS, children's health problems, and many other chronic health challenges through their revolutionary medical practices.