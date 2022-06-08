Ayekart joins hands with Distinct Horizon to up-skillproductivity of farmers and create a sustainable future. Through this partnership, Ayekart and Distinct Horizon aim to leverage their networks, products and services to help strengthen farmer’s productivity through various partnerships. Partnership opportunities will help farmers to enhance their productivity and equip them technologically through digital advancement and new tech machines. It will also procure various funding for helping Indian farmer communities.

India, 7thJune, 2022: Ayekart, a fintech startup that is empowering traditional businesses and farmers’ communities in India, undertakes a memorandum of understanding with Distinct Horizon. The MOU is executed in order to improve the productivity of farmers through various

partnership opportunities connecting them with distributors, stakeholders, FPO, etc. Distinct Horizon an agritech company benefiting the farmers with a widely tested Urea Deep.

Placement technique to reduce chemical usage for productive farming. It develops advanced technologies to boost farmer’s marginal profit and increase their food production while protecting the environment. It aims at technological equipment of farmers by providing innovative machines. With a joint approach, Distinct Horizon and Ayekart will also support in farmer training as well as exploring new markets.

Simplifying the primary objective of this MOU, Mr. Debarshi Dutta, Co-founder & CEO, Ayekart said,“We at Ayekart believe in technological advancement of agricultural produce through digitizing farmer’s productivity with various advance machines and introducing partnership

opportunities with distributors, wholesalers, stakeholders, etc. It is one of our key mottos to digitize the food and agri value chain of India. To benefit farmer communities, we are also trying to procure funding through CSR, NGO’s and government bodies to help boost their productivity

and enhance their business.”

Government bodies like NABARD has created the Farm Sector Promotion Fund to incubate innovations and diffusion of technologies in the realm of agriculture and allied sectors to benefit vulnerable sectors of farmers. These funding from government, CSR, NGO’s will help benefiting the farmer. Various partnership opportunities and advancement in technology helps boosting productivity and income of the famer communities of India.

Adding to Mr. Dutta’s statement, Santosh Kumar, Co-Founder & Head Operations, Distinct Horizon, said, “Our technologies can revolutionize the agriculture sector both in terms of productivity and income increase while at the same time significantly reduce chemical input and

costs of production towards massive climate change mitigation and a healthier soil. It is our pleasure to work alongside an entity like Ayekart which is committed to scale up such technologies.

Advancement in machinery have expanded the scale, speed, and productivity of farm equipment,leading to more efficient cultivation of more land. These advanced devices and precision agriculture allow farmer’s businesses to be more profitable, efficient, safer, and more environmentally friendly. Ayekart will create an end-to-end solution by digitizing, handholding and providing funding to these farmer communities.